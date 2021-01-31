NICKELSVILLE — With Emaleigh Powers coming on strong in the fourth quarter, Twin Springs slipped past J.I. Burton 42-40 in Cumberland District girls basketball action on Saturday.
Powers totaled 10 of her game-high 22 points in the final period, enabling the Lady Titans (6-4, 5-4) to ease in front of the Lady Raiders (7-5, 5-5) for third place.
Emma Dingus added seven points and seven rebounds to the winning cause.
Kaylee Jenkins was Burton’s high scorer with 19 points and Anyah Hollinger finished with 10.
Twin Springs won’t be playing Eastside in Monday’s rescheduled game at Eastside, choosing to forfeit. That gives the Lady Spartans a district co-championship with Thomas Walker (13-1, 9-1).
Eastside and Thomas Walker will play Tuesday at Rye Cove to determine the league’s top seed, which secures an automatic berth in the Region 1D tournament. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
Eastside 71, Rye Cove 23
CLINCHPORT — Anna Whited’s double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds sparked the Lady Spartans (9-5, 9-1) in a blowout Cumberland win over host Rye Cove (3-9, 1-9).
Kacie Jones provided 17 points as Taylor Clay and Chloe Powers had 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Vivian Boles paced the Lady Eagles with 10 points.
Gate City 45, John Battle 33
GATE CITY — Sarah Thompson scored 20 points for the defending VHSL Class 2 champion Lady Blue Devils (13-1, 11-1 Mountain 7).
Riley Houseright added eight points and Braylin Steele chipped in six for the district's regular-season champions.
Unicoi County 60, Sullivan East 57
ERWIN — Caroline Podvin scored 25 points for the Lady Blue Devils, who handed the Lady Patriots their first loss in 12 games.
Faith Bennett hit two free throws with just under two minutes left to put the Lady Blue Devils (11-10, 4-5 Three Rivers Conference) up 55-54. After an East turnover, Abigail Rush hit a driving layup to bump the lead to three, and Unicoi made its free throws down the stretch.
Jenna Hare fired in 29 points, including five 3-pointers, and Hayley Grubb added 14 for the Lady Patriots (15-4, 5-1).
BOYS
Eastside 67, J.I. Burton 63
COEBURN — Eli McCoy scored 26 points and the Spartans rallied to defeat the Cumberland’s regular-season champions.
Jordan Gray scored 16 points, hitting 11 of 14 attempts from the free-throw line, and Will Stansberry chipped in 15 points for Eastside (6-8, 5-5).
Zac Campbell had 16 points to lead J.I. Burton (12-2, 8-2), which also got 12 from Trevor Culbertson and 11 each from Jordan Mabe and Elijah Lovell.
The Raiders locked up their first outright district championship in eight years with Friday night's 67-27 win over Thomas Walker.