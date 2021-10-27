EWING — Patricia Bigge mustered a large effort of 16 kills and 11 service points, including three aces, in Thomas Walker’s 25-11, 25-10, 25-17 semifinal win over J.I. Burton in Cumberland District tournament volleyball action Tuesday night.
The top-seeded Lady Pioneers (19-5) will host Eastside (11-12) in Thursday’s championship match, which begins at 6 p.m.
Lakin Burke provided 15 service points, nine kills and five blocks for Thomas Walker. Autumn Collingsworth finished with 11 kills and six service points, three of them aces. Tenley Jackson dished out 31 assists with four service points, Karlie Jones tallied four kills and six service points, and Makayla Care had seven digs.
Rehgan Sensabaugh finished with four kills, a dig and two blocks for the Lady Raiders, who dropped into Thursday’s consolation match on the road against Rye Cove.
Taylor Phipps had seven digs, Kylee Sturgill recorded seven assists, and Abigail Asher came up with six digs, a kill and a block for Burton.
Virginia High 3, Marion 2
A week after being swept by Marion, the Lady Bearcats beat the Lady Scarlet Hurricanes in a playoff, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19, 18-25, 15-10, to claim the top seed in the Southwest District tournament.
Virginia High’s chief catalysts were Dianna Spence, who had 21 digs, 15 kills and three blocks; Adie Ratcliffe, who totaled 13 kills, 12 digs and nine blocks; Amelia McKenzie, who finished with 15 kills and four blocks; and Caleigh Hampton, who had a whopping 51 assists to go with seven digs.
Other key contributors were Ellie Cobb with 10 kills, Caroline Clifton with 11 digs and three blocks, and Aidan James, who had 21 digs.
FOOTBALL
Twin Springs 34, Castlewood 0
CASTLEWOOD — Eli McCoy carried the ball a mere three times, but he turned those opportunities into 109 yards and three touchdowns in the Titans’ Cumberland District rout of the Blue Devils in another Tuesday evening football game.
After a 19-yard pass from Abel Dingus to Kyler Ford resulted in the game’s opening points, McCoy cut loose for scoring runs of 42, 10 and 57 yards to help stake Twin Springs to a 26-0 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Ryan Horne broke free for a 42-yard touchdown scamper.
Horne, who totaled 91 yards on 11 carries, also uncorked a 58-yard kick return in helping Twin Springs set up a showdown with Thomas Walker for the district championship on Friday night.
Kye Hale led the Titans defensively with three primary tackles and 10 assists. Grayson Carico added seven total hits.
Castlewood quarterback Landen Taylor rushed 21 times for 68 yards. Teammate Kaden Lasley produced six total tackles, two of them for negative yardage.