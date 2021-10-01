EWING — Thomas Walker claimed a half-game lead over Eastside atop the Cumberland District volleyball standings Thursday with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-13 victory over visiting Rye Cove.
The Lady Pioneers (7-2, 4-0) got 16 kills, six blocks and seven digs from Lakin Burke, and Patricia Bigge added 12 kills.
Tenley Jackson had 31 assists and 10 digs for Thomas Walker. The Lady Pioneers also got eight kills from Autumn Collingsworth, 13 digs from Raelyn Cope, 13 digs from Leslie Gibson and 11 digs from Makayla Carr.
Three Rye Cove players — Kaylee Lamb, Laken Sharpe and Madeline Love — finished with five kills apiece.
Sharpe added 11 digs.
The Lady Eagles (10-5, 3-2) also got 12 assists and 18 digs from Eva Roach, 16 digs from Abby Lewis and eight digs from Naquila Harless.
UNION 3, RIDGEVIEW 0
BIG STONE GAP — Isabella Blagg racked up 26 kills and 32 digs to lead the Lady Bears to a 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23 Mountain 7 District win over Ridgeview at the Bear Den.
Brooke Bailey had 43 assists for Union, and Jordan Shuler added nine kills, 17 digs and three blocks.
The Lady Bears (9-7, 2-2) also got 31 digs from Gracie Gibson and 13 digs from Gracy McKinney.
Hailey Sutherland had 17 kills and eight blocks for the Wolfpack (7-4, 1-2) and Leah Sutherland notched seven kills and seven blocks.
Kassidy Rasnick had 30 assists and 15 digs, Katie Hill tallied 30 digs and Braelynn Strouth had 26 digs for the ’Pack.
J.I. BURTON 3, TWIN SPRINGS 0
NORTON — J.I. Burton went to marathon lengths to pick up its first Cumberland win of the season, a 26-24, 30-28, 25-18 victory over visiting Twin Springs.
The win by the Lady Raiders (2-8, 1-3) was the first in the league for head coach Whitney Lane.
Twin Springs (4-6, 0-5) got eight kills from Chloe Gilmer and 15 assists and five digs from Ryleigh Gillenwater.
Keylee Keith added 15 digs for the Lady Titans.
VIRGINIA HIGH 3, GRAHAM 0
BLUEFIELD — Virginia High took a Southwest District road win behind the 13-kill attack from Dianna Spence.
The Lady Bearcats also got seven kills and 10 service aces from Caroline Clifton, and Ellie Cobb had six kills.
Carleigh Hampton finished with 28 assists, six digs and four aces for Virginia High, and Aidan Jones contributed nine digs to the win.
JOHN BATTLE 3, ABINGDON 1
BRISTOL, Va. — John Battle pulled out a dramatic 25-12, 18-25, 25-23, 27-25 Mountain 7 win over Abingdon that kept the Lady Trojans (8-5, 2-1) within striking distance of district-leading Gate City.
Mackenzie Smith led Battle with nine kills, 12 assists and 12 digs, Molly Lane had eight kills and Jacqueline Hill finished with 11 assists and 11 digs.
Anna McKee and Allison Smith added 15 digs and 12 digs for the Lady Trojans.
Abingdon (4-8, 2-3) got 13 kills, 17 assists and 14 digs from Ella Kiser, Jennings Woods added eight kills and 20 digs, and Caroline McLaughlin finished with eight kills.
Meagan Cooper added 20 digs, Riley Cvetkovski had 15 digs and Katy Creasy finished with 15 assists for the Lady Falcons.
SOCCER
DOBYNS-BENNETT 3, DANIEL BOONE 0
GRAY — Madeline Lyons quickly sent the Lady Indians on their way to the District 1-AAA win by scoring in the ninth minute.
Isabella Stalnaker followed with a goal off an assist from Lyons, who also notched the assist on the game’s final goal by Mia McLain.
ELIZABETHTON 3, WEST RIDGE 0
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Cyclones received two goals from Kaiya Simmons and one from Mollie Johnson in taking the win.
Johnson also had two assists and Morgan Heaton accounted for another.