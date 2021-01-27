EWING — Thomas Walker moved into a tie for first place in the Cumberland District by clipping Eastside in girls basketball action Tuesday night.
The Lady Pioneers got four 3-pointers and 26 points from Shelbie Fannon to earn a 68-51 win and hand the Lady Spartans their first league loss of the season.
Eastside (7-5, 7-1) led 27-21 at the break, but the Lady Pioneers (11-1, 7-1) exploded for a 24-11 third-quarter advantage to take control. Lakin Burke added 21 points for Thomas Walker.
Anna Whited paced Eastside (7-5) with 21 points and Kacie Jones contributed 14.
RIDGEVIEW 55, LEE HIGH 26
CLINTWOOD — A strong all-around effort from Cassidy Thomas led the way for the Lady Wolfpack in their Mountain 7 District win.
Thomas had 15 points, seven steals and seven assists. Hailey Sutherland added 14 points and nine rebounds while Brooklyn Frazier totaled 11 points, five assists and four steals.
Lee got 12 points from Blair Calton.
UNION 80, John BATTLE 32
BIG STONE GAP — The Lady Bears opened the second quarter with a 22-0 run and never looked back.
Union (5-8, 5-6 Mountain 7) had five players in double figures with Brooke Bailey leading the way with 19 points. Abby Slagle (15), Isabella Blagg (13), Gracey McKinney (11) and Jordan Shuler (11) also contributed.
Anna McKee totaled 16 points for Battle.
TWIN SPRINGS 53, RYE COVE 40
NICKELSVILLE — Kaylee Keith had 21 points and Emaleigh Powers added 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals to the winning cause for the Lady Titans (4-3, 3-3 Cumberland District).
Makayla Harless totaled 13 points and Madeline Love had 11 for the Lady Eagles.
J.I. BURTON 52, CASTLEWOOD 10
NORTON — Kaylee Jenkins connected for 26 points to power the Lady Raiders’ runaway Cumberland win.
Abby Phipps added 13 points for Burton (7-3, 5-3).
Science Hill 57, Cherokee 40
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Hilltoppers won their eighth straight game and remained perfect in Big 7 Conference play.
Kat Patton scored 14 points for Science Hill (14-9, 9-0), which totaled seven 3-pointers.
Cherokee got strong efforts from Destiny Jarnigan, who scored 17, and Lydia Alvis, who finished with 14.
Boone 50, Tennessee High 45
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Lady Trailblazers held off the Lady Vikings’ fourth-quarter rally to earn their first win of the season.
Daniel Boone outscored Tennessee High 23-10 in the third to create enough of a margin to hold on. Kyleigh Bacon led the Lady ’Blazers with 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Josie Jenkins added eight points.
Tennessee High got 18 points from Riley Fritts and 13 from Tori Ryan.
Sullivan Central 46 Johnson County 19
BLOUNTVILLE — The Lady Cougars led 44-9 heading into the fourth quarter of their runaway Three Rivers Conference win.
Bre Yarber led Central (13-6, 6-2) with 14 points.
Sadie Stout was tops for the Lady Longhorns with 10 points.
BOYS
J.I. BURTON 75, CASTLEWOOD 42
NORTON — With three players hitting double-digit scoring, the Raiders earned the comfortable Cumberland win.
Trevor Culbertson (17 points), Ethan Lindsey (16) and Zac Campbell (14) powered the offense for district-leading Burton (11-1, 7-1).
UNION 71, JOHN S. BATTLE 38
BRISTOL, Va. — A Noah Jordan 3-pointer to close the opening quarter ignited a 14-0 game-changing run during which Sean Cusano poured in 10 of his game-high 19 points.
Cusano shot 7-for-9 and also amassed 12 rebounds. Bradley Bunch pitched in 15 points, Malachi Jenkins added 10 and Jordan had nine points to go with five boards. The Bears finished with 10 steals and a half-dozen blocked shots.
The Trojans got nine points from Noah Ratliff.
EASTSIDE 62 THOMAS WALKER 59, OT
COEBURN — Eli McCoy and the Spartans outdueled Caleb Yeary and the Pioneers in the overtime Cumberland shootout.
McCoy finished with 25 points to pace Eastside (5-7, 4-4).
Yeary blazed in 33 points.
CENTRAL 73, JOHNSON COUNTY 65
BLOUNTVILLE — Ethan Lane got free for 26 points and the Cougars held off the Longhorns.
Ty Barb (17 points) and Joltin Harrison (14) were also key contributors for the Cougars.
Jackson Earnhardt did the bulk of the damage for Johnson County, finishing with 24 points. Zack Parsons had 12.
Science Hill 82, Cherokee 44
JOHNSON CITY — Carter Metz blazed in 31 points for the Chiefs, but the Hilltoppers’ Amare Redd was everywhere in this Big 7 matchup.
Redd finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots. Keynan Cutlip racked up 18 points with five assists for Science Hill (21-2, 8-0).
Metz knocked down seven 7-pointers for Cherokee.
Tennessee High 73, Boone 55
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Wade Witcher broke loose for 25 points and Brandon Dufore added 22 for the Vikings.
Providence Academy 71, Unaka 63
ELIZABETHTON — Unaka’s Will Sexton cut loose for 28 points, but it wasn’t enough to get the Rangers past the Knights.
Thomas Messimer and Andrew Lawrence totaled 13 points apiece for Providence Academy.