ELIZABETHTON — Jenna Hare knocked down 11 kills and the Sullivan East volleyball team thwarted Three Rivers Conference foe Elizabethton in straight sets Tuesday night, winning 25-18, 25-15, 25-14.
Mia Hoback piled up 28 assists and Hayley Grubb amassed 17 digs for the Lady Patriots.
The Lady Cyclones’ Jayci Bowers recorded double digits in both assists (12) and digs (11).
Makiah Williams coupled six kills with 12 digs. Adding a dozen digs of her own was Grace Martin.
Tennessee High 3, Volunteer 0
CHURCH HILL — The 25-12, 25-18, 25-18 decision went in favor of the Lady Vikings, who also benefited from 11 Sophie Meade kills and Eliza Rowe’s 20 assists plus seven aces.
The win included productive work from Madison Curtin (15 assists, 5 kills, 2 aces), Kylee Casey (18 digs, 2 aces) and Madison Blair (9 kills, 8 digs).
The Lady Falcons got a nine-kill, five-dig output from Veda Barton. Sydney Cloud collected 23 assists, nine digs and three kills, and Jaycee Cassidy’s 10 digs were tops on the team in that category.
Emily Christian chipped in five kills.
Union 3, J.I. Burton 0
NORTON — Brooke Bailey generated 37 assists, six digs, five kills and four aces to power the Lady Bears to the 25-18, 25-12, 25-10 nondistrict triumph.
Union’s Isabella Bragg played a vital role as well, accumulating 14 kills, 11 digs and two aces. Jordan Shuler had nine kills and nine digs with Gracie McKinney contributing six kills and three digs. Gracie Gibson added 10 digs.
Taylor Phipps (9 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces) and Rehgan Sensabaugh (6 kills, 2 aces) showed the way for the Lady Raiders.
John Battle 3, Virginia High 2
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Mackenzie Smith packaged 17 assists with nine digs, six kills and three aces, and the Lady Trojans outlasted the Lady Bearcats on their home floor.
Adding 13 digs, nine kills and two aces was Molly Little. Jacqueline Hill had six digs, five kills and two aces to go with 11 assists. Rylan Kestner produced eight kills, and Anna McKee chimed in with 15 digs and four aces.
Allison Smith contributed 12 digs.
Ridgeview 3, Grundy 0
CLINTWOOD — Leah Sutherland’s 10-kill, four-ace performance and Kassidy Rasnick’s 19 assists and six aces anchored the Wolfpack’s 25-18, 25-15, 25-13 victory.
Hailey Sutherland contributed seven kills and Braelynn Strouth totaled nine digs in the win.