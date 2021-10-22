ROCKVALE — Sullivan East put up a fight against Anderson County in the consolation bracket of the TSSAA Class AA volleyball tournament before falling 21-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 on Thursday.
Jenna Hare powered down 18 kills and Riley Nelson finished with 10 kills and 13 digs in the season-ending loss for the Lady Patriots (22-9).
Hayley Grubb was the defensive leader with 25 digs, and Hannah Hodge contributed 21 digs and seven kills. Mia Hoback doled out 36 assists and came up with a dozen digs.
East finished 1-2 in the state tournament after earning a 3-2 victory over Lawrence County on Wednesday.
Gate City 3, John Battle 1
BRISTOL, Va. — Gate City fought off John Battle 25-15, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18 to complete a 12-0 run through the Mountain 7 District.
Makayla Bays dominated at the net with 26 kills. Brylee Holder contributed to the winning cause with 11 kills and Rylee Hall added eight.
Ashley Stanley dished out 42 assists and Rylee Blevins cleaned up with 31 digs.
Mackenzie Smith finished with 11 kills and nine assists, Rylan Kestner had 10 kills and Jacqueline Hill had 15 assists and 13 digs for the Lady Trojans.
Wise Central 3, Lee 0
BEN HUR — Emma McAmis totaled 18 kills and 11 digs in the Lady Warriors’ 25-8, 25-13, 25-13 Mountain 7 romp over the Lady Generals.
Bayleigh Allison came through with 15 kills and six digs and Emilee Mullins had 33 assists and six digs. Senior libero Montana Stafford led the way with 12 digs, Isabella Sturgill had 19 service points and Katherine Hopkins had 10 service points.
Thomas Walker 3, Rye Cove 0
CLINCHPORT — Tenley Jackson had an all-around effort of 33 assists, 12 digs and 11 service points in the Cumberland District Lady Pioneers’ sweep of the Lady Eagles, 25-9, 25-23, 25-22.
Patricia Bigge finished with 20 kills and two aces, and Lakin Burke accounted for 12 kills, 13 digs and seven service points. Autumn Collingsworth was a force all over the court with nine kills, two aces, 11 digs and 10 service points. Makayla Carr had 11 digs and Raelyn Cope ended with eight.
Eva Roach had 28 assists and 14 digs to lead Rye Cove. Makayla Harless and Madeline Love totaled nine and seven kills, respectively. Naquila Harless accounted for 13 digs, and Laken Sharpe and Abby Lewis each had 12 digs.
Twin Springs 3, J.I. Burton 2
NICKELSVILLE — Battling back from the brink, the Lady Titans rallied for a 22-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-9 Cumberland win over the Lady Raiders.
Emma Dingus led the Twin Springs comeback with 18 kills, three aces and two blocks. Chloe Gilmer tallied 16 kills and 18 digs, and Ryleigh Gillenwater totaled 14 kills, 19 assists and nine digs.
Amica Dooley had a whopping 27 digs. Chloe Gilmer added 18 and Lexie Austin came up with 14 digs and 15 service points, including five aces.
Jessica Burke contributed nine service points and Makinley Roark nine digs.
FOOTBALL
Virginia High 53, Chilhowie 14
BRISTOL, Va. — Ajaani Delaney had a 95-yard touchdown run to highlight the Bearcats’ big win over the visiting Warriors.
Stevie Thomas also scored early and Delaney added an interception return for a touchdown for Virginia High, which led 40-7 at the half.
Hampton 51, Unaka 14
HAMPTON — Quarterback Conor Jones set the tone early with an 18-yard touchdown run and the Bulldogs rolled.
Levi Lunsford and Ashton Hardin added touchdown runs and Dominque Burleson threw a halfback pass for a 59-yard touchdown to give Hampton a 28-14 lead. Caleb Royston, Jones and Lunsford scored second-half touchdowns.
Jamol Blamo had touchdown runs of 65 and 3 yards for Unaka.
Cloudland 42, Johnson County 6
MOUNTAIN CITY — Seth Birchfield rushed for four touchdowns, included a final sprint of 57 yards, to lead the Highlanders’ rout of the Longhorns.
Caleb Sluder took a pitch for another Highlanders touchdown.
Johnson County’s Grinnon Walker threw a touchdown to Connor Simcox, who lined up at wide receiver instead of quarterback, to cut the lead to 8-6 early.
It was all Cloudland from there in a game that ended early in the fourth quarter because of lightning.
GIRLS SOCCER
Science Hill 4, Jefferson County 0
JOHNSON CITY — Megan Burleson scored two goals and assisted on the other two in the Lady Hilltoppers shutout of the Lady Patriots in the Region 1-AAA championship match.
With her team up by a goal at intermission, Sophia Youngman scored in the 60th minute off a Burleson assist. Ella Luna added a third score in the 69th before Burleson directed in free kick a minute later.
Greeneville 9, Elizabethton 0
GREENEVILLE — Kaitlyn Adkins had a hat trick, Anne Marie Konieczny and Anna Shaw each had two goals and the Lady Greene Devils made quick work of the Lady Cyclones in the Region 1-AA championship match.
Tanna Bookhamer added a goal before Rebecca Hutson scored the final tally to put an early end to the contest.