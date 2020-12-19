BLUFF CITY — A balanced scoring effort carried the Sullivan East girls basketball team to a 71-50 Three Rivers Conference win over Sullivan South on Friday inside the Dyer Dome.
The Lady Patriots had three players in double figures, highlighted by Jenna Hare’s 25-point night. Hayley Grubb tallied 14 and Emma Aubrey racked up 12.
East bolted out to a 22-10 lead in the first quarter and led by 16 points at the intermission.
Chloe Nelson scored 18 points to lead the Lady Rebels.
BOYS
Unaka 65, Rockwood 48
ELIZABETHTON — Will Sexton scored 16 points and Devin Ramsey chipped in 12 to lead the Warriors to the nonconference win at home.
The Rangers outscored the Tigers 24-10 in the second quarter and never looked back.
Jaiden Hannibal led Rockwood with 21 points. Paul Kamikawa coached his 1,000th Tigers game at the Roane County school on Friday.
Elizabethton 56, Happy Valley 41
ELIZABETHTON — The Cyclones extended their winning streak to five games with the Three Rivers Conference victory.
Williams Willocks led Elizabethton (5-2, 2-0) with 17 points, making 9 of 9 from the free-throw line. Nicholas Wilson posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Alex Lunceford matched Willocks with 17 points for the Warriors (0-5, 0-3), but their offensive struggles continued.