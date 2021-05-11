Sullivan East showed no quit Monday in the District 1-AA softball tournament.
After finding themselves in a 2-0 hole, the Lady Patriots scored four times in the bottom of the third inning and put away Happy Valley 6-2 in the losers’ bracket game.
Cayden Bawgus had one of the big hits, a two-run double that tied the game at 2. Katie Botts matched Bawgus with a two-run double, finishing with three RBIs, and Bawgus, Botts and Cassie Littleford finished with two hits each.
Jillian Shackelford (7-5) went the distance, allowing four hits and no earned runs. She walked one and struck out five.
Olivia Absher, Maddie Lingerfelt, Aleah Grindstaff and Laura Rice had the hits, all singles, for the Lady Warriors.
The Lady Patriots (18-16) play Johnson County at Elizabethton on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The winner of that game plays Elizabethton at 7 p.m. in a game that determines a regional tournament berth.
Unicoi County 10, Elizabethton 5
Kerstin Buchanan’s leadoff single in the fifth inning started a seven-run explosion that she capped with a two-run double in the Lady Blue Devils’ winners’ bracket win.
Hannah Shelton went 4-for-5 and Betsabe Chavez had three hits and two RBIs for Unicoi County (22-16), which advanced to Wednesday’s District 1-AA final and clinched a berth in next week’s region tournament.
Ember Jensen and Madisun Pritchard cranked out back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fifth for Elizabethton (23-6). Jensen and Kenidy Harris each finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Sullivan North 10, University High 3
Maci Clark had two hits and drove in two runs to power the Lady Golden Raiders to the District 1-A victory.
Kylie Glover had two hits, including a double, and an RBI, and Kaitlyn Lemmons also rapped out two hits for Sullivan North (5-16).
Caden Bayless got the job done in the circle, going the distance and firing a four-hitter with four strikeouts. She overcame eight walks.
Cyndia Dobbins had a double and an RBI in the season-ending loss for University High (4-15).
Cloudland 10, Hampton 0
Karah Fields fired a one-hitter and the Lady Highlanders kept their season alive by beating the Lady Bulldogs (0-26) in the District 1-A single-elimination tournament.
Fields struck out 10. Heaven Caraway led the offensive attack with a pair of hits.
Ridgeview 5, Union 1
BIG STONE GAP — Laci Williams shut down Union from the circle and banged out three of her team’s five hits to fuel the Lady Wolfpack’s Mountain 7 District win.
The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when Maggie Grant, aboard after being hit by a pitch, scored following singles by Williams and Caiti Hill. Later in the inning, Brooklyn Frazier tripled in Hill and McKenna McFall to make it a 3-0 game.
Williams struck out eight in going the distance.
Megan Day went 2-for-3 with a double to pace the Lady Bears. Ava Collinsworth threw a complete game, yielding three earned runs and striking out five.
BASEBALL
Lee 9, Union 6
BIG STONE GAP — The Generals rallied with four runs in the top of the sixth inning to down the Bears.
Jonathan Blanken went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Luke Parsons had two hits and scored twice, and Bryce Moritz was 2-for-2.
Moritz struck out six over the first five innings before Peyton Woodard finished the game.
Zach Mullins and Brody Gibson each went 2-for-4, and Mullins and Keyshawn Anderson scored two runs apiece for Union.
SOCCER
Sullivan South 2, Volunteer 2 (South wins on PKs)
After a 2-2 tie in regulation and through the overtime periods, the Rebels found the net with each of their first three penalty kicks.
South goalie Cole McDavid saved three straight attempts by the Falcons to seal the win.
“One time he guessed wrong, and he still got his hand out and knocked it down,” said Rebels coach Curtis Litton. “He didn’t have the kind of regular season we hoped for, but tonight in the second half, overtime and penalty kicks, that was redemption.”
Said Volunteer coach Jeff Lukens: “Their goalie made some amazing saves.”
Eli Iacino, Lance Pollock and Bryan Wilson made their penalty kicks for the Rebels, who lost in overtime to the Falcons during the season and tied in the other match.
“I am incredibly proud of the team,” said Litton, whose Rebels earned just their third win in 13 games. “They have put in the time and effort and started playing like a team. It was sheer determination to get better.”
Josh Cody and Pollock scored in regulation as South took a 2-1 lead. Dawson Dykes scored for the Falcons to force overtime, and neither team found the net in the extra periods.
Elijah Rogers scored the other goal for the Falcons.
David Crockett 2, Tennessee High 1
John Plaisted got the Pioneers on the scoreboard by finishing off a chip pass from Austin Sanchez. Plaisted made it 2-0 when he cleaned up a failed clearance, volleying a net strike from 35 yards out.
Jack Roney totaled nine saves in goal for Crockett, which advanced to play Dobyns-Bennett in the District 1-AAA semifinals Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kingsport.
Logan Streetman scored for Tennessee High.
Science Hill 2, Daniel Boone 0
Ben Schulz scored a pair of goals for the Hilltoppers, who secured a spot in Thursday’s District 1-AAA championship.
Carter Strode and Hayden Forrester had assists on Schulz’s scores. Goalkeeper Kieran Yra posted the shutout.