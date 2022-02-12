KINGSPORT — Sullivan East’s girls basketball team picked up a solid nonconference win in its regular-season finale Friday night.
The Lady Patriots held off Dobyns-Bennett in a 57-51 decision at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
Riley Nelson became the 23rd member of Sullivan East’s 1,000-point club. Nelson, who finished with 15 points, joined teammates Jenna Hare and Hayley Grubb in the club.
Hare led the Lady Patriots with 21 points and Grubb added nine.
Olivia Doran paced the Lady Indians with 18 points. Kaydence Black added 12 and Caroline Hill 11.
Ridgeview 69, Abingdon 41
ABINGDON — Ridgeview captured the Mountain 7 District regular-season championship.
Hailey Sutherland piled up 20 points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots to lead Ridgeview (19-3, 11-1). Braelyn Strouth sank four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.
Brooklyn Frazier added 10 points and six assists and Caiti Hill totaled nine points and eight rebounds.
Wise Central 64, John Battle 45
NORTON — Emmah McAmis wore it out for the Lady Warriors (17-5, 9-3 Mountain 7), cutting loose for 29 points.
Isabella Sturgill hit three 3- pointers and added 11 points and Bayleigh Allison had 10 for Central.
Anna McKee put up 20 points and Kara Kelley 12 for the Lady Trojans.
J.I. Burton 45, Castlewood 18
CASTLEWOOD — The Lady Raiders (12-8, 6-4) closed out their Cumberland slate with a runaway win on the road.
Montana Sutherland totaled 10 points, six rebounds and two steals to lead the Lady Blue Devils.
Daniel Boone 59, Tennessee High 34
GRAY — Josie Jenkins knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points in the Lady Trailblazers’ nonconference win.
Savannah Jessee chipped in with 12 points for Boone (11-16).
Tri-Cities Christian 51, IC Imagine 15
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Grace Williams totaled 10 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots for the Lady Eagles.
Michaela Dixon added 16 points, five steals and four assists. Madison Hoskins chipped in with 13 points and Savannah Barb had four assists.
BOYS
John Battle 72, Wise Central 37
NORTON — The Trojans ran away with the Mountain 7 road win.
Nathan Spurling led a quartet of double-digit scorers with 20 points, joined by Noah Ratliff (17), Evan Hankins (13) and John Blankenship (11).
Ethan Collins had 12 to pace the Warriors.
Abingdon 80, Ridgeview 77, OT
ABINGDON — The Falcons tied the game at the buzzer to force overtime and then worked their way to the Mountain 7 win over the visiting Wolfpack (17-5, 7-5).
Abingdon (14-7, 9-3) avoided a three-way tie for second place in the district.
J.I. Burton 61, Castlewood 42
CASTLEWOOD — Zac Campbell knocked down 10 of 13 free throws en route to 19 points for the Raiders.
Clay Hart added 11 points for Burton, which broke open a close game by outscoring the Blue Devils 17-5 in the third quarter.
Daniel Boone 56, Tennessee High 37
GRAY — Brayden Blankenship totaled 16 points to pace the Trailblazers.
Creed Musick chipped in 11 points, four steals and four assists, and Luke Jenkins had eight points, five assists and three steals.
Brandon Dufore put up 13 points for Tennessee High.