ROCKVALE — Sullivan East battled to the end before dropping a 25-15, 25-23, 27-25 decision to Signal Mountain on Tuesday in the opening round of the TSSAA Class AA volleyball tournament at Rockvale.
Jenna Hare recorded 14 kills and five digs for the Lady Patriots (21-8), who dropped into the losers’ bracket. They’ll take on Lawrence County (33-10), a 3-0 first-round loser against Dyer County, on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Mia Hoback recorded 33 assists and five digs against the Lady Eagles (18-16). Hannah Hodge contributed 11 digs, five kills and three aces, Riley Nelson recorded eight kills, Hayley Grubb tallied 18 digs and Avery Johnson coupled five kills with five digs.
SOCCER
Jefferson County 1, Dobyns-Bennett 0
DANDRIDGE — The Lady Indians (13-6-1) dropped a season-ending heartbreaker in their Region 1-AAA semifinal on the road.
In a match featuring lockdown defensive efforts, the Lady Patriots broke through with a goal in the final 10 minutes then turned back all threats from Dobyns-Bennett.
Jefferson County plays at Science Hill, an 8-0 winner over Sevier County in the opposite semifinal, in Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship.
VOLLEYBALL
Ridgeview 3, Lee High 0
BEN HUR — Kassidy Rasnick and Ridgeview were too much for Lee to handle.
Rasnick accumulated 23 assists, eight digs and seven aces in the Lady Wolfpack’s 25-21, 25-13, 25-18 Mountain 7 District win. Hailey Sutherland struck for a team-best 13 kills and Caiti Hill proved good for six kills and 14 digs.
Leah Sutherland chimed in with nine kills and seven digs and Braelynn Strouth added 10 digs to the winning cause.
Union 3, John Battle 1
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Bears went on the road to take a 19-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-18 Mountain 7 win.
Mackenzie Smith turned in a triple-double — 12 kills, 15 assists and a dozen digs — for the Lady Trojans. Molly Little produced 14 kills and Jacqueline Hill paired 16 assists with nine digs. Allison Smith and Jenna Adkins registered 13 and nine digs, respectively.
Wise Central 3, Abingdon 0
NORTON — Freshman Emmah McAmis cut loose for 26 kills and 13 digs in the Lady Warriors’ 25-17, 25-18, 25-11 Mountain 7 win.
Emilee Mullins piled up 34 assists, adding seven digs along the way. Bayleigh Allison tallied 10 kills and seven digs of her own.
Montana Stafford had a team-high 17 digs for Central.
Graham 3, Virginia High 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Dianna Spence registered 10 kills, Caleigh Hampton handed out 30 assists and Adie Ratcliffe had 11 digs, but the Lady Bearcats took a 25-15, 25-15, 25-20 loss at home.
Spence and Hampton also accounted for five digs apiece and Ratcliffe tacked on five kills.
Amelia McKenzie added six kills for Virginia High, and Caroline Clifton and Aidan James had eight digs apiece.