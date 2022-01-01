WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Led by the sizzling offense of Hannah Frye, Dobyns-Bennett edged Florida’s Allen D. Nease 62-60 on Friday in the semifinals of the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.
Frye poured in 27 points, including 14 in the Lady Indians' 16-point fourth quarter. Caroline Hill added 12 points on four 3-pointers, and Olivia Doran chipped in eight points.
The Lady Indians (8-7) will draw another Florida team — either Armwood or King's Academy — in Saturday’s championship game. Action is slated to begin at 6 p.m.
Jefferson County 50, Daniel Boone 38
GREENEVILLE — Up one point at halftime, Jefferson County used an 18-9 third quarter to separate from Daniel Boone on the final day of the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic at Hal Henard Gym.
The Lady Patriots, who led 16-15 at the break, got 15 points from Makenzie Alvey. Zoie Denton accounted for 13 and Kali McMahan 12.
Maci Masters coupled 11 points with eight rebounds for the Lady Trailblazers.
Elizabethton 60, Lexington Catholic 36
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Marlee Mathena and Olivia Holly clicked for 16 points apiece for the Lady Cyclones, who dominated the first and third quarters of a Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational win.
Lina Lyon contributed 12 points for Elizabethton, which led 19-2 at the close of the first quarter. Lexington pulled back within eight, 32-24, by halftime, but a 20-5 third quarter completely put the game in Elizabethton's hands.
After putting up 22 points in the second period, Catholic managed only 14 combined over the other three quarters.
BOYS
Watauga, N.C. 71, Providence Academy 65
BOONE, N.C. —The Knights played tough but came up short in Thursday’s High Country Holiday Classic championship.
With the bulk of his total coming on five 3-pointers, Andrew Lawrence pitched in 20 points for Providence Academy. Thomas Messimer, who made the all-tournament team, accounted for 11 — hitting three 3s — and James Reese 10.
Jonah Martin scored 19 points for the host Pioneers and Ben Hale had 12.