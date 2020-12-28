CHURCH HILL — Volunteer finished with a flourish on Monday.
The Lady Falcons outscored visiting David Crockett 19-12 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 48-44 Big 7 Conference basketball victory.
The seesaw game was tied at 21 at halftime, and Crockett led 32-29 entering the decisive fourth.
Spearheading Volunteer’s effort was Kenady Knittel, who scored 14 points. Audrey Evans added 11 to the winning cause for the Lady Falcons (6-4, 2-2).
Halle Scott, with 12 points, was tops for the Lady Pioneers (6-4, 1-1) and Nora Walters added 11.
SULLIVAN EAST 48, CLOUDLAND 37
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Patriots eased away from an early 12-12 tie in the nonconference win.
Hayley Grubb collected 14 points and Jenna Hare 10 for Sullivan East (10-3), which led 21-18 at the half and 36-29 entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Highlanders’ Mandy Benfield scored 17 points in a contest greatly determined by foul shooting. East went 16-for-23 from the stripe and Cloudland (6-3) made 7 of 9 attempts.
TENNESSEE HIGH 44, HAPPY VALLEY 38
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tori Ryan seemingly willed the Lady Vikings (5-3) to the win with 10 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots. Ryan also eclipsed 500 rebounds in her high school career.
Annie Hayes amassed 15 points and Riley Fritts coupled 11 points with five assists for the Lady Vikings, who led 20-7 after one quarter.
Kadie Bailey scored 11 points and Olivia Absher 10 for the Lady Warriors (5-5).
BOYS
THOMAS WALKER 56, HURLEY 44
EWING — Caleb Yeary led a balanced attack to lead the Pioneers to their first win in two seasons.
Yeary knocked down 22 points, Zack Kidwell scored 18 and sophomore Adam Hollandsworth added 15 for Thomas Walker (1-1).
The Tigers (0-2) got a game-high 28 points from Landon Bailey, including 12 from behind the 3-point line.
SULLIVAN EAST 79, CLOUDLAND 56
BLUFF CITY — Dylan Bartley hit for 17 points and the Patriots (8-5) nailed 10 3-pointers in the nonconference win.
John Waldon had 14 points, Ethan Bradford 13 and Clayton Ivester 10 in the winning effort, which included four Bradford 3s.
Cloudland led 11-9 before being outscored 26-11 in the second quarter. Caleb Sluder poured in 19 points for the Highlanders (4-2), and Bentley Gilbert contributed 13.
SCIENCE HILL 93, CUMBERLAND 64
SEVIERVILLE — Keynan Cutlip and Amare Redd combined for 51 points for the Hilltoppers (13-2), who cruised past Cumberland County in the Winterfest Shootout at Sevier County.
Cutlip totaled 27 points, also dishing out four assists, and Redd had 24 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists.