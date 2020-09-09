ROGERSVILLE — Volunteer spread out its goal production en route to a 5-0 girls soccer victory over Hawkins County rival Cherokee on Tuesday.
Lauren Grevelle, Sara Winegar, Savanna Hamilton, Emma Lukens and Kristen Flack each scored in the victory.
Erin Smallwood recorded the shutout in goal.
GREENEVILLE 6, DOBYNS-BENNETT 1
GREENEVILLE — Stung by five goals over the first 37 minutes, the Lady Indians couldn’t put much together in their nonconference match with Greeneville.
Dobyns-Bennett, opened its season with six consecutive wins, averted a shutout on a Macee Pickup goal in the 76th minute.
TENNESSEE HIGH 2, DANIEL BOONE 1
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sophie Arnold made good on two penalty kicks and the Lady Vikings squeezed past the visiting Lady Trailblazers.
Shyra Phan accounted for Daniel Boone’s goal.
Volleyball
SOUTH GREENE 3, SULLIVAN NORTH 1
GREENEVILLE — Landrey McGlothlin toiled for 43 assists for the Lady Golden Raiders, who also got 13 kills from Lilly Crawford in the 25-14, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16 District 1-A loss.
McGlothlin added five digs, four blocks, two aces and a kill. Crawford also chipped in six digs, three aces and three blocks.
Hannah Mullins (20 digs, 3 aces, 3 kills, 3 assists), Maddy Winters (7 blocks, 6 assists, 5 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace) and Caroline Reed (4 blocks, 3 kills, 1 assist) also contributed.