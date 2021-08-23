CLINCHPORT — Behind Eva Roach’s 34 assists, 18 digs, 10 service points and five kills, Rye Cove’s volleyball team outlasted Cherokee in a five-setter on Monday, winning 25-23, 26-28, 25-13, 21-25, 15-6.
Madeline Love added 19 kills and six service points for Rye Cove. Abby Lewis amassed 21 digs, nine service points and four aces, and Makayla Harless had 15 digs to go with seven service points and a half-dozen kills.
Emma Gibson (16 service points, 6 aces, 6 digs, 4 assists), Laken Sharpe (13 service points, 11 digs, 4 aces) and Rileigh Parsons (10 kills) also contributed to the victory.
Ridgeview 3, Castlewood 0
CASTLEWOOD — Led by Hailey Sutherland (10 kills, 4 blocks) and Kassidy Rasnick (19 assists, 6 digs), the Lady Wolfpack raced past the Lady Blue Devils, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18.
Braelynn Strouth added 16 digs and Leah Sutherland tallied five kills with two blocks for Ridgeview.
Sullivan East 3, Daniel Boone 0
BLUFF CITY — Mia Hoback doled out 30 assists, Hannah Hodge and Riley Nelson each put down a dozen kills and the Lady Patriots denied Daniel Boone 25-13, 28-26, 27-25.
Hayley Grubb accounted for 18 digs for Sullivan East. Jenna Hare and Jenny Hillman both tallied four aces.
Tennessee High 3, David Crockett 0
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Paced by Marley Johns’ 10 kills and three blocks, Tennessee High bested David Crockett 25-20, 26-24, 25-18.
Sophie Meade was good for five kills, four aces and a half-dozen digs. Madison Blair (4 kills, 8 digs), Eliza Rowe (11 assists), Madison Curtin (10 assists) and Kylee Casey (10 digs) also were key for Tennessee High.
For the Lady Pioneers, Kylee Coggins produced 13 assists and seven digs. Ashlyn Dulaney coupled four kills with five digs, and Nora Walters delivered five blocks.
GOLF
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett took three of four titles up available when golfers from D-B, West Ridge, Tennessee High and Sullivan East competed at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club on Monday.
The Tribe won both team titles — the boys beating West Ridge by a 160-168 margin and the girls edged Tennessee High 92-95 — and Ethan Lawson was the medalist on the boys' side. Lawson shot 37, two strokes better than the Wolves' Seth Robinette.
The Lady Vikings' Madeline Simcox was the other medalist after firing a 35.