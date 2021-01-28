From staff reports
GATE CITY — The Lady Blue Devils wrapped up the Mountain 7 District regular season title with a dominating 50-26 win over Lee High.
The defending Class 2 state champions started off slowly, leading 6-2 at the end of the first quarter, but turned on the afterburners in the second quarter.
East Tennessee State signee Sarah Thompson tallied 15 points to lead all scorers while Lexie Ervin and Braylin Steele each pitched in 10.
Drew Cox led the way for the Lady Generals with 11 points.
Castlewood 35, Rye Cove 25
CASTLEWOOD — One of the longest losing streaks of recent memory has come to an end.
The Lady Blue Devils snapped a losing streak dating back to Feb. 17, 2017 with a Cumberland District win.
Montana Sutherland led the way for Castlewood with 15 points while Janakay Kiser had eight.
Ridgeview 59, Union 56
CLINTWOOD — In her final regular season game, senior Cassidy Thomas poured in a career-high 27 for the Lady Wolfpack while Hailey Sutherland chipped in with 20 in a thrilling Mountain 7 win.
Ridgeview trailed at the end of three, but used a strong run in the final stanza to pull out the win, holding Union to 11 points in the fourth.
Ridgeview finishes as the regular season runner-up.
Brooke Bailey finished with 21 points to lead Union while Abby Slagle scored 12. Jordan also had 10 for the Lady Bears.
Thomas Walker 59, Twin Springs 23
NICKELSVILLE — Shelbie Fannon, Lakin Burke and Tenley Jackson each turned in double figures as the Lady Pioneers racked up another Cumberland District win.
Fannon netted a game-high 17 points and Burke put in 15 while Jackson finished with 10.
Thomas Walker jetted out to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter.
Emmaleigh Powers notched a team-high 13 for the Lady Titans.