ELIZABETHTON — Elaina Vaughan and Cassadi Cotter combined for 21 kills and Sullivan Central routed Three Rivers Conference rival Elizabethton 25-19, 25-10, 25-13 on Thursday in a Three Rivers play.

Vaughan posted 11 kills and a .556 hitting percentage and accounted for five digs and four blocks. Cotter came in with a team-best .643 in a 10-kill performance.

Taylor Wilson contributed seven kills and Madie Harr six. Haley Wilson doled out 30 assists and Emalyne Hubbard recorded 11 digs.

SULLIVAN EAST 3, JOHNSON COUNTY 0

BLUFF CITY — The Lady Patriots breezed to the 25-14, 25-11, 25-9 Three Rivers win.

Cayden Bawgus contributed 23 assists, 11 digs and five kills to the winning cause. Gracey Byrd paired 10 kills with six aces and Zoe Johnson totaled 10 digs to go with seven kills.

Riley Nelson had eight kills and Hayley Grubb 11 digs.

DAVID CROCKETT 3, TENNESSEE HIGH 2

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Emma Gouge had 16 kills, 10 digs and two aces in the Lady Pioneers’ 25-14, 21-25, 17-25, 25-20, 15-11 Big 6 Conference triumph.

Kylee Coggins finished with 35 assists, 14 digs and two aces, Nora Walters came through with 10 kills, seven blocks and two aces, and Ashlyn Delaney added nine kills and 12 digs.

Madison Day’s 22 digs were tops for David Crockett. Emma Waddle contributed six kills and Sydney Newton added six digs.

SCIENCE HILL 3, VOLUNTEER 1

CHURCH HILL — Loren Grindstaff totaled 10 digs, seven aces and seven blocks in the Lady Hilltoppers’ 22-25, 25-17, 25-5, 25-9 Big 6 victory.

Sara Whynot coupled a dozen kills with a half-dozen digs for the Lady Hilltoppers, who got a combined 38 assists from Alyssa Neal (22) and Kinley Norris (16). Norris also registered six kills (.462) and five aces, and Neal added nine digs.

SOCCER

DOBYNS-BENNETT 5, SULLIVAN CENTRAL 2

KINGSPORT — Macee Pickup scored two of the Lady Indians’ four first-half goals and doled out an assist on Dobyns-Bennett’s final score. Anna Kate Breeding and Emilee Lane assisted on Pickup’s goals.

AnnaBeth Parker took a nifty throw-in from Lane to give the Tribe a 3-0 lead. Lane scored just before halftime, getting an assist from London Taylor.

A nice cross from Pickup led to a Blaire Barrett goal and a 5-0 D-B advantage.

Both Central goals came in the final moments.

VOLUNTEER 2, DANIEL BOONE 2

CHURCH HILL — The Lady Falcons jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Lady Trailblazers rallied to tie.

Sara Winegar scored Volunteer’s first goal, assisted by Emma Lukens. Makenzey Smith recorded an unassisted goal for the second tally.

Kassie Estep scored both Daniel Boone goals, assisted by Shyra Phan.