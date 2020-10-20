SEYMOUR — The Sullivan Central girls soccer team saw the last match in school history end in heartbreaking fashion.
Host Seymour scored with 18 seconds left in regulation to earn a 2-1 win over Sullivan Central in the Region 1-AA girls soccer semifinals on Tuesday.
Lauren Hilton scored Central’s goal in the 39th minute off an Emme Fox assist. Goalkeeper Jaelyn West came up with nine saves.
The match was tied at 1-all at the half.
Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North are to consolidate next year and become West Ridge High School.
“It was a hard-fought, emotional game with it being the last game of our program,” Central coach Emily Robinette said. “I was so proud of how hard the girls played. It’s been an honor to coach these girls and to coach in this program.
“Even though we lost, it was probably the best game we’ve played since I’ve been here.”
SCIENCE HILL 1, KNOX WEST 0
JOHNSON CITY — Sophia West blasted a shot from 40 yards away in the 86th minute to lift the Lady Hilltoppers into the Region 1-AAA final.
Science Hill (14-2-1) will travel to Knoxville to play Bearden on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs ousted Dobyns-Bennett 9-0 to reach the regional final.
Freshman goalkeeper Cayden Norris made seven saves in recording the shutout in goal.
ALCOA 6, UNIVERSITY HIGH 1
ALCOA — Bonnie Lauderback and McKinna Murr each scored two goals to lead the Lady Tornadoes past the Lady Bucs in the Region 1-A semifinals.
Shelby Knight recorded three assists and scored a second-half goal for Alcoa.
Blake Johnson scored off a free kick in the 67th minute for University High. Breeze Ryan had a busy night in goal with multiple saves.
TSSAA VOLLEYBALL
COOKEVILLE 3, SCIENCE HILL 0
MURFREESBORO — Cookeville raced off to an opening-round win over the Lady Hilltoppers, claiming a quick 25-15, 25-15, 25-11 victory in the Class AAA tournament at Siegel.
The loss dropped Science Hill (28-5) into an elimination match against Collierville (15-10) on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Cookeville advanced to face seven-time defending state champion Brentwood.
The Lady Cavaliers (29-6) recorded 16 aces and their big outside hitters kept the Lady ’Toppers on their toes. Science Hill also hurt itself with 10 missed serves and 14 hitting errors in its first appearance at state in 13 years.