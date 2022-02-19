NEW TAZEWELL — The Cherokee girls basketball team gutted out a season-extending victory on Friday.
The Lady Chiefs fought their way to a 51-48 overtime win over Claiborne in District 2-3A play that secured a spot in next week’s regional tournament.
Bella Markham hit three shots from 3-point range and finished with 12 points to lead Cherokee. Kailey Gilliam added 11 points, and Macy McDavid and Emma Houck each chipped in seven.
Hannah Fugate scored 10 points and Allie Jones had nine for the Lady Bulldogs, who held a 28-25 lead at the half.
Unicoi County 46, Tennessee High 31
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Blue Devils controlled the action most of the game and trailed only once, 7-6 early in the second quarter, in eliminating the Lady Vikings. Unicoi County (9-21) will face top-seeded Sullivan East in Saturday’s District 1-3A semifinal at 3 p.m.
Faith Bennett led the Lady Devils with 15 points. Laurel Osborne added eight, and Abigail Rush and Olivia Bailey each scored seven.
Anna Kate Kinch scored nine and Kendall Cross had eight for Tennessee High (5-23).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Claiborne 62, Cherokee 48
NEW TAZEWELL — After the teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 45, the Bulldogs went on a 17-3 run to close the game and finish the Chiefs’ season.
Down by seven at halftime, Cherokee battled back in the third but couldn’t contain Claiborne at the end.
Colin Ryan paced Cherokee with 17 points. Colton McClain tallied 11 and Connor Mowell had nine.
Ethan Cupp had a game-high 18 points to lead Claiborne. Levi Peoples added 13, Tyler Myatt 10 and Zack Bailey eight.
Elizabethton 78, Tennessee High 60
CHURCH HILL — The Cyclones cruised to a win in the District 1-3A quarterfinals at Volunteer.
Bryce VanHuss scored 19 points to lead Elizabethton (14-12), which advanced to face the tournament hosts and secured a spot in next week’s regional tournament. Nicholas Wilson was a force inside in putting up 17 points, Seth Carter added 15 and Jake Roberts had 11.
VanHuss made six shots from 3-point range and Carter hit three.
Colin Brown made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Tennessee High (8-20). Brandon Dufore added 13 points.
VHSL WRESTLING
SALEM — Union’s Thomas Potter (160-pound division), Johnny Satterfield (170) and Izaak Keith (220) advanced to Saturday’s semifinal round of the VHSL Class 2 wrestling tournament Friday at the Salem Civic Center.
Among the others reaching the semifinals were Lee High’s Grayson Huff (182), Wise Central’s Landon Davis (145), John Battle’s Christopher Faust (113) and Jason Pittman (170) and Virginia High’s Kanaz Davis (132) and Orrin King (285).