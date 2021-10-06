BIG STONE GAP — Gate City’s power was on display in Tuesday’s win at Union that kept the Lady Blue Devils undefeated in Mountain 7 District volleyball play.
Makayla Bays slammed a withering 18 kills and Brylee Holder added 10 for Gate City, which topped the Lady Bears 25-12, 25-23, 25-14.
Ashley Stanley came up with 28 assists, seven digs and three blocks for the Lady Devils (14-4, 6-0). Lauren Meade contributed four kills to go with five blocks, Rylee Blevins made 10 digs and Holder added three blocks.
Brooke Bailey had two kills, six digs and 16 assists to lead Union (8-9, 2-4), which got three kills and 12 digs from Isabella Blagg and 10 digs and an ace from Gracie Gibson. Jordan Shuler added four kills and eight digs, Gracy McKinney had four kills, two digs and two aces, and Shay Henderson five kills with two digs.
John Battle 3, Wise Central 2
BRISTOL, Va. — Mackenzie Smith combined eight kills with 12 assists, Molly Little struck for 10 kills and the Lady Trojans fought off the Lady Warriors 17-25, 25-20, 25-14, 5-25, 15-13 in a Mountain 7 battle.
Jacqueline Hill logged 15 assists and 12 digs and Anna McKee added 30 digs to the winning cause.
The Lady Warriors got big numbers from Emmah McAmis (26 kills, 20 digs), Bayleigh Allison (26 kills, 19 digs) and Emilee Mullins (49 assists 11 digs, 9 service points).
Libero Montana Stafford had 14 service points and nine digs, Katherine Hopkins 16 service points and three aces, and Isabella Sturgill had 10 digs for Central.
Abingdon 3, Ridgeview 1
ABINGDON — Jennings Woods recorded 20 kills and 16 digs in the Lady Falcons’ 25-22, 25-27, 25-16, 25-22 Mountain 7 win.
Ella Riser generated 35 assists and 10 kills, and Riley Cvetkovski and Megan Cooper pitched in with 30 and 28 digs, respectively, for Abingdon. Katy Creasy tallied 15 assists to go with 10 digs.
Kassidy Rasnick piled up 35 digs and 34 assists, Hailey Sutherland had 20 kills and nine blocks, and Leah Sutherland added 14 kills and a half-dozen blocks for Ridgeview.
Braelynn Strouth totaled 32 digs Caiti Hill and 25 for Ridgeview.
Virginia High 3, Marion 1
BRISTOL, Va. — Behind Caleigh Hampton’s 39 assists, 19 digs and three aces, Virginia High managed 25-16, 19-25, 25-13, 25-22 win.
Dianna Spence (14 kills, 11 digs) and Adie Ratcliffe (10 kills, 17 digs) also were big in the win. Amelia McKenzie went for 12 kills, Caroline Clifton had seven kills and 12 digs and Aidan James uprooted 23 digs.
SOCCER
Volunteer 2, Cherokee 0
CHURCH HILL — Taylor Castle and Sara Wynegar punched in a goal apiece in the Lady Falcons’ win.
Volunteer used two goalkeepers — Elaina Horne in the first half and Breanna Dykes in the second — in shutting out its Hawkins County rival.
Seniors Kristen Flack, Alyssa Chappell and Kayln Olterman were honored in a halftime ceremony.