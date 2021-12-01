GATE CITY — Gate City, last season’s VHSL Class 2 girls basketball runner-up, got its new campaign off to a winning start Tuesday.
The Lady Blue Devils made their move after halftime to pull out a 44-39 interstate victory over Dobyns-Bennett inside the Devils’ Den.
Down 24-20 at the break, Gate City tilted the game in its favor with a 12-4 third period.
Macy Mullins was tops for Gate City with 12 points, sinking three 3-pointers. Braylin Steele and Lexi Ervin each tallied eight points.
Olivia Doran scored a game-high 14 for the Lady Indians and Hannah Frye added 13.
Cherokee 38, Gibbs 37
CORRYTON — Carter Ringley dropped in a free throw with two seconds left to lift the Lady Chiefs.
Macy McDavid posted 13 points, Anna Houck eight and Emma Houck seven for Cherokee.
Brenna Taylor had a game-high 18 points for Gibbs.
Morristown West 58, David Crockett 35
MORRISTOWN — The Lady Trojans outscored the Lady Pioneers 26-6 in the last quarter to hand David Crockett its first loss.
Aubrie Messer scored 10 points for West, which got nine each from Delaney Weddington and Hannah Edwards.
Kadence Fannon came close to a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Kaylee Tester knocked down three shots behind the 3-point line to score nine.
Eastside 71, Patrick Henry 36
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Spartans rolled over the Lady Rebels in the opening round of the Ballard Lee Tip-Off at Virginia High.
Azzy Hammons led Eastside with 23 points and Carter Powers scored 20. Taylor Clay contributed 15 and Lexi Love finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Castlewood 32, Council 9
COUNCIL — Montana Sutherland scored 17 points and the Lady Blue Devils ended a 20-game losing streak.
Both teams got off to a slow start and the score was 3-2 at the end of one quarter.
Bailey Varney added nine in the Castlewood victory.
Pulaski County 75, Abingdon 50
ABINGDON — Sarah Williams had a 23-point night, but the Lady Falcons came up short against the Lady Cougars.
Pulaski County raced out to a 26-12 lead after one quarter and led 46-23 at the half. Ella Seymore supplied nine points in the loss.
BOYS
Castlewood 61, Council 35
COUNCIL — Brad McCoy was on fire for the Blue Devils, leading all scorers with a 25-point performance.
Coleman Cook totaled 14 points and Jimmy Sexton contributed 12. The Cobras knocked down seven 3-pointers in the first half, but were overwhelmed by a Castlewood defense that allowed just eight points in the second half.
Dawson Stevens was Council’s leading scorer with a dozen.
Thomas Walker 61, J. Frank White 54
EWING — Zack Kidwell paced the Pioneers with 26 points and Cameron Grabeel added 10.
The win was Thomas Walker’s second over J. Frank White in the early season. The Pioneers won the first meeting with 13 points.
Gibbs 85, Cherokee 56
CORRYTON — Joey Henley and Connor Mowell each had 12 points to lead the Chiefs in a losing effort on the road.
Kamen Shoun scored 24 to pace Gibbs.
David Crockett 60, Morristown West 38
MORRISTOWN — Dawson Wagner scored 17 points in the Pioneers’ nonconference romp on the road.
Seth Britton hit double digits with 10 points, Clint Pierce netted nine and Ethan Barnett had seven.
The Pioneers held the Trojans to 10 points in the first half.
Rylin King was the only Morristown West player to hit double figures, finishing with 11 points.