CHURCH HILL — Kenady Knittel found a new groove in the second quarter of Monday’s nonconference girls basketball game against Unaka.
Knittel exploded for 16 points in the quarter — including 12 off 3-pointers — and finished with 20 to power the Lady Falcons to a 62-44 win inside the Falcons’ Nest.
Atlee Dean added 12 points and Kendra Huff had 10 for Volunteer, which trailed 14-10 after one quarter of play before a 24-point outburst sent them into the locker room up by 11, 35-24.
Lyndie Ramsey led Unaka with 17 points and Macy Ensor finished with a dozen.
Cumberland Gap 65 Cherokee 44
ARTHUR — The Lady Chiefs went cold in the middle part of the game, and the Lady Panthers pulled away for the win.
Kayli Hinckley led Cumberland Gap with 15 points. Nevaeh Kerns had 12 points and Presley Cole scored 11.
Lydia Alvis was top scorer for Cherokee with 10 points. Destiny Jarnigan and Macy McDavid added nine apiece.
Cosby 50, Elizabethton 45
COSBY — Morgan Headrick had 14 points to lead three Lady Cyclones in double figures, but they came up just short at Cosby.
Maddie Fowler scored 10 points and Lina Lyon contributed 10.
Bralyn McGaha and Lauren Ford scored 11 apiece for the Lady Eagles.
BOYS
Cumberland Gap 45 Cherokee 43
ARTHUR — The Chiefs came up a bucket short against the Panthers.
Carter Metz scored 14 points, and Jason Sattler and Luke Lackey added nine apiece for Cherokee.
Jake Templin scored 17 points for Cumberland Gap and Dylan Ellison had nine.
Elizabethton 55, Cosby 52
COSBY — Jake Roberts knocked down a 3-point shot with six seconds left to lift the Cyclones to the nonconference win.
Roberts finished with 17 points. Brayden Phillips scored 14 and William Willocks added 11.
Trey Johnson went 9-for-9 from the free-throw line and scored 20 to lead Cosby. Hayden Green added 12.
Johnson County 68 Unaka 51
MOUNTAIN CITY — Jackson Earnhardt blazed in 27 points in for the Longhorns.
Zach Parsons scored 12 and Clayton Cross added 10 for Johnson County.
Joseph Slagle finished with 19 points to pace Unaka. Joe Blamo tallied 14.