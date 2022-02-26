RUTLEDGE — Andrew Knittel hit a bucket at the buzzer, lifting Volunteer to a 64-62 victory over Grainger on Saturday night in the Region 1-3A boys basketball quarterfinals.
Knittel finished with 16 points, tying Garrison Barrett for team-high honors.
Volunteer advanced to the regional semifinals, where it will face Unicoi County on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Hal Henard Gym. Unicoi County beat Claiborne 74-46 on Saturday night.
Bradin Minton added 11 points for the Falcons, and Joltin Harrison had 10.
Grainger got all of its production from its starting five players, led by Emmanuel Atkins’ 26 points. Landon Patterson had 12 and Jaxon Williams had 10.
Greeneville 82, Sullivan East 52
GREENEVILLE — Kobi Gillespie led a Greeneville 3-point assault with 31 points and the Greene Devils dropped Sullivan East in 1-3A quarterfinal play.
The Greene Devils made 11 shots from 3-point range and Gillespie had three of them. Reid Satterfield led the way with four 3s among his 19 points. Adjontay Dabbs had three from long range and scored 15.
Greeneville advanced to the semifinals to face Elizabethton, a 63-60 winner over Cocke County.
Sullivan East’s season came to an end despite getting 28 points from sharpshooter Dylan Bartley and 11 from Braden Standbridge.
Unicoi County 74, Claiborne 46
ERWIN — Lucas Slagle put up a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds, and the Blue Devils cruised in to a Region 1-3A semifinal matchup with Volunteer on Tuesday at Greeneville.
Unicoi County (17-16) and the Upper Lakes Conference champion Falcons (22-11) split their regular-season games. The Blue Devils won the District 1-3A title last week.
Eli Johnson had a game-high 19 points for Unicoi. Bryson Peterson added 14.
Zack Bailey led Claiborne (10-20) with 15 points and Ethan Cupp chipped in 10.
Elizabethton 63, Cocke County 60
ELIZABETHTON — Jake Roberts took a feed from Bryson Rollins and hit the winning shot to put the Cyclones in the Region 1-3A semifinals.
Awaiting Elizabethton (16-13) on Tuesday is postseason nemesis Greeneville, which will host the 1-3A semifinals and finals.
Nicholas Wilson and Mason Ball each scored 14 points for the Cyclones. Rollins finished with nine.
Baylor Baxter scored 21 points and Kyler Hayes had 16 for Cocke County (14-16), which trailed 27-24 at halftime.
Science Hill 82, Morristown West 36
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill had its way early and often, scoring 52 first-half points and rolling to a Region 1-4A quarterfinal win.
Science Hill advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal contest at 7:45 p.m. against Sevier County, which knocked off Daniel Boone. The game will be played at Jefferson County’s gym in Dandridge, and the other semifinal will match Morristown East and Dobyns-Bennett at 6 p.m.
The Hilltoppers (30-4) secured a 30-win season for the eighth time in Ken Cutlip’s 18 seasons.
Jamar Livingston cut loose for 25 points, five assists, five steals and three rebounds to lead Science Hill. Keynan Cutlip came through with 21 points, five assists and four steals.
Luke Yandell led Morristown West (6-22) with 14 points.