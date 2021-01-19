ROGERSVILLE — Powered by Andrew Knittel’s 16-point showing, Volunteer upended Hawkins County rival Cherokee 75-65 in a Big 7 Conference boys basketball matchup on Monday night.
Evan Berry accounted for 11 points and Garrison Barrett added 10 for the Falcons (8-7, 2-4), who have won four of the past six meetings between the schools. Cherokee still leads the all-time series 49-38.
Carter Metz piled up his usual big scoring figures for the Chiefs (2-7, 1-4), netting a game-high 21 points. Jason Sattler hit for 17 and Jacob Kenner threw in 11.
The Falcons torched the nets for 10 3-pointers and led 43-28 at the half.
Gate City 88, Lee High 48
GATE CITY — Jake Taylor pitched in 13 points to spearhead a balanced Gate City scoresheet in this makeup of a postponed game.
Luke Reed and Eli Starnes each netted 10 for the Blue Devils (4-4, 3-4), who led only 9-6 at the end of the first quarter. Gate City’s offense then exploded to outscore the Generals 26-5 in the second. The Devils put a capper on the win with a 32-point fourth quarter.
Nearly every player to touch the ball scored for Gate City, which saw 13 put points on the board.
Dylan Fannon was tops for Lee High (2-4, 1-4) with 13 points.
Twin Springs 61, Holston 36
NICKELSVILLE — Led by Conner Lane’s game-high 27 points, the Titans took an easy non-district victory over the Hogoheegee District’s Holston.
Twin Springs blistered the nets for 22 points in the opening period and led by 17 at the break.
Bradley Owens and Mason Elliot were also in double-digit scoring for Twin Springs (2-3), finishing with 11 and 10.
Lane Blevins netted 11 for the Cavaliers.
Cleveland 74, Providence Academy 53
CLEVELAND — A well-balanced Cleveland team got by the Knights, the Blue Raiders getting 16 points from Klay McGowan and 15 from Rodney Broadnax.
James Reese put up a team-high 15 points for Providence and Andrew Lawrence netted 11, including three shots from 3-point range.
GIRLS
Greeneville 64, Daniel Boone 51
GRAY — Even though three players reached double figures, the Lady Trailblazers still were left searching for their first win.
McKenna Dietz netted a team-high 13 points for Boone, Camryn Sarvis totaled 11 and Makayla Gourley had 10.
The Lady Greene Devils got off to a good start and never looked back, leading 16-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Lauren Bailey’s 15 points led Greeneville, and Delana DeBusk finished with 14. Tambry Ellenburg contributed 10.