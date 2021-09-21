CASTLEWOOD — Zack Kidwell provided the sole scoring punch in a 22-point third quarter for Thomas Walker, which handled Cumberland District foe Castlewood 36-13 in a Monday night high school football game.
Kidwell raced off for a 75-yard touchdown reception, scored on a 5-yard run, returned a punt 47 yards for a TD and rushed for two of his three 2-point conversions for the Pioneers.
After taking an early 7-0 edge on Landon Taylor’s 1-yard run, Castlewood was knocking at the door again in the second quarter before Elijah Harber recovered a fumble and went 92 yards the other way to put the Pioneers on the board.
Down one, Thomas Walker produced another big play before halftime when Alex Small scored on a 72-yard Darrin Gulley pass. A Kidwell conversion run put the Pioneers up 14-7 at the half.
Following Kidwell’s long scoring grab, the Blue Devils countered with a 5-yard Taylor TD to make it a one-possession game, 21-13. That’s when the Pioneers — and Kidwell — snapped back.
Gulley passed for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Xander Spears added 91 rushing yards on 10 carries to the Pioneers’ 304-yard offensive output.
The Devils had 224 yards, all but 12 on the ground. Taylor rushed 19 times for 124 yards and two TDs along with an interception.
VOLLEYBALL
TWIN SPRINGS 3, LEE HIGH 1
NICKELSVILLE — Chloe Gilmer produced 14 kills, 12 digs, five aces, four service points and four assists to lead the Lady Titans to a 25-16, 25-17, 16-25, 25-17 nondistrict win over the Lady Generals.
Ryleigh Gillenwater added 17 assists, 13 digs, 13 service points and nine kills to the victory. Emma Dingus had a big day as well, totaling 13 kills, seven service points and three aces, and Kaylee Keith had 12 assists, 10 service points and seven digs.
Additional fuel came in the form of Lexie Austin’s 12 digs and seven kills, Amica Dooley’s 17 assists and Jessica Burke’s nine kills.
RYE COVE 3, TWIN VALLEY 0
PILGRIM KNOB — Spearheaded by 14 kills and 11 service points from Makayla Harless, the Lady Eagles beat the Lady Panthers in short order.
Eva Roach doled out 23 assists and turned up four digs in the 25-18, 25-11, 25-21 decision. Madeline Love accounted for five kills and a dozen service points.
Laken Sharpe added four kills, four digs and three aces for Rye Cove. Emma Gibson recorded five service points and joined Gracie Turner in contributing four digs apiece.
Naquila Harless totaled seven service points in the win.
GATE CITY 3, VOLUNTEER 1
GATE CITY — Makayla Bays slammed 20 kills and came up with nine digs in the Lady Blue Devils’ 25-12, 13-25, 25-17, 25-10 interstate victory.
Ashley Stanley piled up 36 assists for the winners, also notching seven digs along the way. Brylee Holder accounted for 10 kills, Rylee Holder had seven kills and three blocks, and Lauren Meade coupled five kills with five blocks.
SCIENCE HILL 3, TENNESSEE HIGH 1
JOHNSON CITY — Madison Blair recorded 13 kills for the Lady Vikings, who got 10 digs and a half-dozen kills from Sophie Meade in the Lady Hilltoppers' 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19 win.
Tennessee High’s Madison Curtin and Eliza Rowe supplied 17 and 16 assists, respectively, and Curtin added five kills. Sydnee Pendland recorded 23 digs with Marae Herrmann (5 kills, 5 blocks) and Marley Johns (5 kills, 4 blocks) each doing solid work.
