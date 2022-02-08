BIG STONE GAP — Noah Jordan picked up the slack on a cold shooting night for Union’s boys basketball team.
The senior hit six 3-pointers — three in each half — and finished with 24 points to lead the Bears past John Battle 57-43 on Monday, a win that clinched their second straight Mountain 7 District regular-season title.
Union (15-5, 10-0) led by just two, 26-24, at halftime, but Jordan put up 15 of his points after the break. The Bears also went 13-for-18 from the free-throw line over the final two quarters.
Bradley Bunch added 13 points in a relatively quiet night for Union, which visits Ridgeview on Tuesday.
Nathan Spurling scored 10 to lead the Trojans (6-13, 2-8).
Hancock County 64, Thomas Walker 56
SNEEDVILLE — Hancock County outscored Thomas Walker 27-13 in the fourth quarter to earn the interstate win.
Hunter Hatfield scored 16 points, Chandler Ferguson 13, Remi Fugate 11 and Storm Ramsey 10 for the Indians.
Cameron Grabeel sank six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead the Pioneers. Nick Kimerblin had 11 and Larry Hart and Zack Kidwell each contributed eight.
Volunteer 80, Morristown West 65
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer found its groove in the second half, erasing a one-point halftime deficit by outscoring Morristown West 25-11 over the final two quarters.
Jon Wes Lovelace was the top gun for the Falcons, amassing 21 points in the nonconference win. Joltin Harrison produced an 18-point effort, Garrison Barrett added 13 and Elijah Rogers had eight for the Upper Lakes Conference champs.
Bereket Evans had 19 points. Rylin King 14 and Tory House 10 for the Trojans.
GIRLS
Union 49, John Battle 46
BIG STONE GAP — Abby Slagle exploded for 12 of her game-high 26 points in the second quarter and Union held on when a late 3-pointer by John Battle was waived off.
Slagle went 15-for-17 from the free-throw line, part of the Lady Bears’ 21-of-29 showing. Union had only three field goals after halftime but made 14 of 16 from the line.
Brooke Bailey added 14 points, with three 3s, for the Lady Bears (11-7, 4-5).
Anna McKee scored 19 points and Hannah Jo McReynolds 10 for the Lady Trojans (8-12, 4-6).
Twin Springs 50, J.I. Burton 38
NICKELSVILLE — Strong defense and good work from Kayli Dunn, Ryleigh Gillenwater and Chloe Gilmer secured the Cumberland District win for the Lady Titans.
Dunn amassed 15 points, six steals and four rebounds and Gillenwater and Gilmer each coupled 14 points with 10 rebounds. Gilmer handed out three assists.
Thomas Walker 71, Hancock County 39
SNEEDVILLE — Tenley Jackson blazed in 26 points and Lakin Burke chimed in with 19 for Thomas Walker, which led 25-7 after one quarter. Jackson and Burke scored 10 apiece in the period.
Madison Jarnigan’s nine points were tops for Hancock County.
Volunteer 43, Morristown West 42
CHURCH HILL — Audrey Evans fired in 18 points to lead Volunteer, which outscored the visitors 15-7 in the third quarter and then held on through a tight finish.
Delaney Weddington chimed in with nine points for the Lady Falcons.
Nina Lovelace scored 17 to lead the Lady Trojans.