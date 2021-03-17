ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County rivals Cherokee and Volunteer went toe to toe Tuesday on the softball diamond.
Then Madi Jones settled matters.
Jones cranked out a three-run home run in the fourth inning to carry the Lady Chiefs to a 4-2 Big 7 Conference win over the visiting Lady Falcons.
Her shot backed a dominant effort by winning pitcher Samantha Tilson.
Tilson struck out 12 batters in a complete-game performance. She allowed five hits, walked three and didn’t allow an earned runs.
Hannah Bates had two hits for Cherokee.
Audrey Evans rapped out two hits for Volunteer.
Sullivan East 9, Unicoi County 7
ERWIN — Back-to-back eighth-inning solo homers from Kinzie Brown and Cayden Bawgus lifted the Lady Patriots to the come-from-behind extra-inning win.
East forced the extra frame on a two-out, two-run error by Unicoi in the seventh inning. Tori Leonard also homered for East and finished with two hits and four RBIs. Katie Botts had four hits, and Bawgus and Cassie Littleford had two apiece.
Destiny Bridges went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs for the Lady Blue Devils. Caroline Podvin, Alison Hensley and Hannah Shelton each had two hits.
Johnson County 4, Sullivan South 1
MOUNTAIN CITY — Solid work in the circle from Hannah Fritts and first-inning homers by Emmy Miller and Fritts lifted the Lady Longhorns to the Three Rivers Conference win.
Fritts went the distance, allowing eight hits with four strikeouts. Autumn Lewis finished with three hits for Johnson County and Hailey Cox had two.
The Lady Rebels got two hits from Katelyn Jamison.
Unaka 13, Sullivan North 2
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Rangers scored in every inning of the Watauga Valley Conference matchup.
Trinity Bowers authored the big stick for Unaka with three hits, two for doubles, and two RBIs.
Sadie Shoun — also the winning pitcher — and Alana Parsons each added two hits and three RBIs. Lyndie Ramsey had two hits, scored three runs, and drove in two.
Leadoff batter Kaitlyn Lemmons had two hits for the Lady Golden Raiders.
Elizabethton 15, Sullivan Central 1
BLOUNTVILLE — The Lady Cyclones exploded for eight runs in the second inning to run away with the win.
Cheyenne Poiroux homered as part of a 3-for-4, five-RBI performance for Elizabethton. Leadoff hitter Ember Jensen went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and scored four runs. Kallista Deprimo homered as one of her two hits and drove in three runs.
Madison Pritchard fired a three-hitter, struck out seven and gave up no earned runs.
David Crockett 9, Daniel Boone 6
JONESBOROUGH — Alyssa Suits cracked a grand slam in the fourth inning, and the Lady Pioneers rallied for the Big 7 win.
Suits’ two-out shot gave Crockett an 8-5 lead. She finished with two hits and four RBIs.
Pitcher Matty McKee worked around eight hits, three errors and five unearned runs to go the distance and earn the win. Ashlyn Dulaney added two hits and two RBIs. Riley Hope, Megan Davis and Avery Hope each collected two hits.
Camryn Sarvis had a strong day for Boone (1-1) with two hits and two RBIs. Maci Masters also drove in two runs.
Tennessee High 3, Science Hill 1
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Vikings pulled off the upset of the preseason favorite, getting a complete-game pitching performance from Rylee Fields.
Giving up 10 hits, Fields navigated through trouble spots and allowed just one run with five strikeouts. She also supported her own cause with a first-inning home run.
Kenzie Orfield and Keegan Myers led the Vikings with two hits apiece.
Abigail Taylor, Zoey Cooper and Maddi Holstein each had two hits for Science Hill. Despite 11 strikeouts and a complete-game effort, pitcher Sejal Neas took the loss.
Monday game
Sullivan Central 9, Sullivan North 6
KINGSPORT — The Lady Cougars were the victors in Monday’s season opener against the Lady Golden Raiders.
Camille Nottingham went 5-for-5 for the Lady Cougars. Teammate Jasmine Sheffield totaled four hits, three RBIs and scored three runs. Rachel White added two hits and four RBIs and Averey Cross also had two hits.
Lipoma Alexis went 4-for-4 and drove in two runs for North.
BASEBALL
David Crockett 11, Volunteer 1
JONESBOROUGH — Jump-started by a four-run first inning, David Crockett dusted Big 7 foe Volunteer in five innings.
Johnny Loyd topped a seven-hit Crockett output by going 2-for-3, Cody Wheeley belted a two-run homer to go with three runs — one coming on a steal of home plate.
Dakota Stout had a hit, scored twice, drew two of his team’s six walks, swiped two bases and drove in a run. Hayden Osburn contributed three runs and a base on balls.
Wheeley turned in a six-inning start for the win, allowing one run and striking out a half-dozen.
Volunteer got a hit each from Colby Lawson and Cason Christian.
The teams met Monday in Church Hill, the Pioneers coming away with a 12-1 win in six innings.
Science Hill 12, Cherokee 1
ROGERSVILLE — Cole Torbett connected for three doubles in three at-bats, had four runs, drove in a run and drew a walk in the Hilltoppers’ five-inning win.
Also going 3-for-3 was Jack Torbett, who doubled, scored three times and produced three RBIs. Connor Hyatt knocked in three runs, Gavin Briggs scored twice and both players socked a two-bagger.
Evan King pitched four innings for the ’Toppers, giving up an unearned run and striking out seven.
The Chiefs were held to two hits, singles from Trent Price and Parker Bailey.
Sullivan East 12, Johnson County 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — Behind a two-hit, eight-strikeout shutout from Seth Chafin and a 12-hit attack, the Patriots rolled to the Three Rivers win.
Corbin Dickenson had two hits and two RBIs for East and Hale added a pair of hits.
Daniel Boone 9, Unicoi County 0
GRAY — Gaven Jones and Preston Miller combined to strike out 13 in the one-hit performance on the mound for the Trailblazers.
Jones hit a solo homer in the first inning to give Boone the only run it would need. Jackson Jenkins and Anthony Edwards each added two hits.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 2, David Crockett 0
JONESBOROUGH — Brayden Conner and Wyatt Arrowood found the back of the net, lifting the Indians to the season-opening league victory.
Alex Eastman had an assist while Aiden Townsend and Ryan True combined in goal for the shutout.
VOLLEYBALL
Abingdon 3, Ridgeview 1
CLINTWOOD — Ridgeview has a flair for the dramatic.
One day after pulling out a marathon, five-set win over Union, the Lady Wolfpack engaged in another barn-burner, though this time they came out on the wrong end.
The Lady Falcons prevailed 25-19, 21-25, 27-25, 25-20 in a Mountain 7 District collision.
Leading the way for Abingdon were Morgan Blevins (22 kills and 20 digs), Abby Byrd (45 assists, 16 digs), Lacy Burk (25 digs), Jennings Woods (13 kills) and Riley Cvelkovski (21 digs).
Lorin Phipps piled up 24 digs and Caiti Hill totaled 20, Alyssa Price had 16 assists and Haley Mullins slammed 16 kills for Ridgeview.
Gate City 3, Union 0
GATE CITY — A dozen kills from Makayla Bays and 30 assists from Ashley Stanley helped usher the Lady Blue Devils to a 25-12, 25-22, 25-17 Mountain 7 sweep.
Brylee Holder contributed nine kills to the winning cause, which included Rylee Hall’s eight kills and four blocks. Sarah Thompson coupled nine digs with four aces.
Isabella Blagg paced the Lady Bears in kills with five. Gracie Gibson amassed 12 digs and Brooke Bailey 11 assists.
John Battle 3, Wise Central 0
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Lady Trojans seemed to be in a hurry, winning 25-18, 25-13, 25-17.
Anna McKee (15 digs), Allison Smith (10 digs), Mackenzie Smith (11 digs, 18 assists), Logan Leonard (5 blocks, 9 kills) and Molly Little (9 kills) led the way for John Battle in the Mountain 7 win.
For Central, Hannah McAmis had 14 digs, Bayleigh Allison chipped in 12 digs with nine kills and Alivia Elkins added 11 digs for the Lady Warriors.