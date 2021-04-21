Emma Jones rapped out three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Sullivan South softball team to an 8-2 win over Sullivan Central on Tuesday.
The Lady Rebels led 2-0 after four innings before pushing across six runs over the final three innings.
Katelyn Jamison smacked a home run and winning pitcher Madison Chapman helped her cause three hits. McKenzie Wallen and Chloe Nelson each added two hits for South.
Chapman went the distance in the circle.
Camille Nottingham had three hits and two RBIs and Jasmine Sheffield added two hits for the Lady Cougars.
Cherokee 9, West Greene 5
Kaylee Cinnamon drove in a run in the top of the eighth inning to put the Lady Chiefs ahead, and they added three more tallies as insurance.
Madi Jones had three hits for Cherokee (8-13). Hannah Bates drove in two runs, and Audrey Mowell and Gema Brooks had two hits apiece.
Jones went all eight innings to earn the win.
Unaka 16, University High 0
Trinity Bowers pitched a perfect game for the Lady Rangers, who put away the Lady Bucs in five innings.
Bowers struck out nine and threw 46 of her 60 pitches for strikes.
Unaka (16-14, 7-0 Watauga Valley Conference) got two hits and two RBIs from both Alana Parsons and Noelle Collins
David Crockett 7, Science Hill 3
The Lady Pioneers (24-4, 9-0) clinched a tie for the Big 7 Conference title with their eighth win in their past nine games..
Alyssa Suits homered among her three hits and drove in three runs. Kennedy Broyles also left the park with a big fly, finishing with two RBIs.
Riley Hope and Matty McKee each had two hits. McKee allowed five hits and two earned runs, struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter.
BASEBALL
Elizabethton 4, Sullivan East 0
Gage Treadway went the distance and the Cyclones wrapped up the Three Rivers Conference title.
Treadway gave up four hits, struck out eight and walked none.
Noah Rosato’s two-run homer broke up a scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth inning. He went deep immediately after Bryson Rollins led off with a hit-by-pitch.
Jaden Anderson added a run-scoring double in the fifth inning and Cooper Tipton accounted for a sixth-inning sacrifice fly.
Patriots pitcher Seth Chafin went the whole way, giving up three earned runs on four hits. He also struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk.
Chafin was the only player from either team with multiple hits, going 2-for-3.
Johnson County 10, Sullivan North 4
Jackson Earnhardt went 2-for-2, was plunked twice and pitched five effective innings of winning relief in action in Mountain City.
Dakota Holt was 2-for-2 with three RBIs for the Longhorns.
The Golden Raiders managed just one run on two hits against Earnhardt, who worked around six walks.
North’s Tyler DePriest and Chandler Raleigh both banged out two hits.
Sullivan Central 8, Happy Valley 0
Carson Tate had a big afternoon, throwing a five-hit shutout, striking out 11 and ripping a two-run homer in the Three Rivers win.
Preston Staubus and Nathanial Mullins each had two hit for the Cougars (4-13, 1-9).
Science Hill 18, Tennessee High 6
The Hilltoppers wrapped up the Big 7 title by routing the Vikings for their ninth straight win.
Science Hill (19-7, 10-0) locked down a first-round bye in the District 1-AAA tournament and a spot in the Region 1-AAA field.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 6, David Crockett 0
Maddox DeVinney put together a hat trick for the Indians (8-4, 5-0 District 1-AAA).
Jerome Jarjoura scored two goals and Rodrigo Nina-Ortiz had the other tally for Dobyns-Bennett. Brayden Conner had two of the Indians’ five assists.
Science Hill 5, Tennessee High 0
Ben Schulz had two goals and an assist and Kieran Yra recorded the shutout in goal for the Hilltoppers.
Hayden Forrester added a goal and two assists, Isaiah Neal added a goal and an assist and Harper Jennings completed the scoring for ’Toppers.
Elizabethton 9, Volunteer 0
Dawson May and Holston Howard each recorded a brace for the Cyclones.
Skylar Jenkins, Riley Vernon, Kerry Williams, Clay Hopland and Tylar Jenkins also scored for Elizabethton (5-2-1, 2-0 Disrict 1-AA).