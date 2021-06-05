BEN HUR — Gate City’s baseball team was swinging away in Friday’s Mountain 7 District regular-season finale at Lee High.
Carson Jenkins and Ryan Jessee each went 3-for-4 for the Blue Devils, who pounded out 14 hits in a 16-5 win that ended after five innings.
Jenkins, who homered, also accounted for three runs and three RBIs. Jessee scored twice and drove in a pair.
Gate City’s Ethan Fleming was 2-for-2 and scored twice. Luke Bledsoe added three RBIs and Isaac Vincent produced two runs and two RBIs.
Winner Jake Taylor pitched the first four innings for the Devils, giving up three runs on four hits and striking out nine.
The Generals finished with five hits, the majority of those courtesy of Johnathan Blanken in his 3-for-3, three-RBI day. Don Moritz reached base in each of his three plate appearances, drawing two hit-by-pitches and a walk.
Union 4, Ridgeview 3
BIG STONE GAP — Zach Mullins was balked home in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Bears the Mountain 7 win.
Mullins, who got aboard on a walk, had moved to third after Alex Ireson was hit by a pitch and Eli Blanton also walked. John Ryan Hurley was at the plate when a balk by Wolfpack reliever Koda Counts sent in the game-ending run.
The teams combined for just seven hits. Union finished with three, getting a 2-for-3, two-RBI showing from Alex Richardson. Blake Baker went 2-for-4 to lead the Wolfpack.
Bears starter Brody Gibson pitched six innings, yielding two runs (both unearned) and striking out 11. Seth Cox worked the seventh and picked up the win.
Ridgeview’s Brandon Beavers turned in a six-inning start, yielding three runs (two earned) in a non-decision.
John Battle 15, Union 2
BIG STONE GAP — Zachary Smith homered and doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice in the Trojans’ Mountain 7 victory.
John Battle’s JonAlan Richardson, Brodie Bailey and Andrew Cochran drove in two runs apiece. Richardson, who was good two runs and a pair of RBIs, and Jackson Gayle each contributed two hits. Bryson Almany tripled in a 1-for-1 effort.
Winning pitcher Braxton Emerson contained the Bears over 4 1/3 innings, giving up two runs.
Union’s Zach Mullins and Brody Gibson each went 2-for-3.
Eastside 17, Holston 6
COEBURN — The Spartans bolted to a 14-0 lead, scoring seven times in the first and second innings of this nondistrict rout that ended after five innings.
Jaxsyn Collins homered and doubled in his 2-for-3, four-RBI game, and Will Stansberry got a double in also going 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Stansberry scored three times, Collins crossed home plate twice, and both players induced a walk.
Blake Jones also went 2-for-3, and he and Ahren Lee contributed two RBIs apiece.
Eli McCoy pitched four innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out six in picking up the win.
The Cavaliers were paced by Braxton Vannoy, who was 2-for-2 and walked twice. Grayson Surber recorded a pair of RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Ridgeview 5, Union 4
CLINTWOOD — Caiti Hill connected for two triples in three at-bats and totaled three RBIs in the Lady Wolfpack’s Mountain 7 win.
Laci Williams and Hayley Mullins each doubled in 2-for-3 efforts for Ridgeview, which outhit the Lady Bears 9-4. Williams also accounted for a pair of runs.
Megan Day had quite a day for Union, driving in all four of her team’s runs with a pair of homers: a three-run blast in the third and solo shot in the sixth. She and teammate Sarah Barnette each finished 2-for-3.
Day’s first home run put the Bears up 3-0, but Williams delivered an RBI single before Hill clubbed a two-run triple in the bottom of the third.
Williams handled the pitching for Ridgeview, totaling 11 strikeouts. Union pitcher Ava Collinsworth allowed just two earned runs.
Gate City 4, Lee 2
GATE CITY — Behind Taylor Blevins’ 6 1/3 innings from the circle, Abby Davidson’s 2-for-3 day and Addie Gibson’s two RBIs, the Lady Blue Devils fought back their Mountain 7 rivals.
Gate City scored two in the fifth to make it a 3-0 game then withstood Ally Bowen’s two-run homer in the sixth.
Davidson, who knocked in a run, relieved Blevins to record the final two outs. Gibson went 1-for-2 with a walk.
Eastside 13, Twin Springs 3
COEBURN — Tinley Hamilton banged out three of Eastside’s 17 hits, Taylor Clay and Anna Whited each produced three RBIs and the Lady Spartans subdued the Lady Titans in a five-inning Cumberland District matchup.
Hamilton was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Clay doubled in a 3-for-3 showing of her own, and Leci Sensabaugh and Cloey Bailey each went 2-for-2. With Sensabaugh adding three runs and two stolen bases, Bailey had a double, two runs and a pair of walks.
Maggie Odle doubled in a 2-for-3 day and Whited went 2-for-4 to lead the Eastside offense. Spartans pitcher Liz Brace struck out four batters.
Emaleigh Powers went 2-for-4, doubled and knocked in two Lady Titans runs.
BOYS SOCCER
Gate City 6, Lee 0
GATE CITY — Daniel Mann recorded a hat trick along with an assist and Luke Reed made five saves in the Blue Devils’ regular season-capping Mountain 7 win over the Generals.
Pacy Gilliam scored on a header, Preston Babb had a goal and an assist, and Kei Wi Ni also tallied a goal for Gate City, which heads into next week’s district tournament as the top seed.
The Blue Devils (7-0-2, 7-0-1), who have a first-round bye, will take on the winner between Union and John Battle.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gate City 6, Lee 0
GATE CITY — Senior Brooklyn Smith celebrated Senior Night at Gate City by recording the shutout and making seven saves.
Grace Mullins powered her way to four goals, Rebekah Reid contributed a goal and an assist and Abbie Griffis also found the back of the net for the Lady Blue Devils.
Emma Reed and Maddie Norman had an assist apiece for Gate City (2-6-1, 2-6-1).