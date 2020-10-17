MORRISTOWN — Volunteer’s stunning fourth-quarter rally went for naught when Cole Henson’s sixth touchdown pass of the game lifted Morristown East to a 49-43 win Friday night.
The Falcons trailed 35-21 before Andrew Salyers caught a 25-yard scoring toss from Garrison Barrett and Caleb Scott hit the extra point. With 1:23 to go, Cameron Johnson ran for a 2-yard touchdown and, eschewing a tie, the Falcons went ahead on Robbie Dale Bridgeman’s pass to Scott for the 2-point conversion.
But Micah Simpson then returned the ensuing kickoff to Volunteer’s 42-yard line, and Henson’s winning pass went 16 yards to Shaffer Harville. A Trevor Malone interception sealed the outcome.
Simpson had three TD catches, of 70, 48 and 46 yards.
Johnson ran for 177 yards and four TDs on 29 carries. Barrett had two scoring throws, the first covering 18 yards to Rayshawn Simmons.
GRAINGER 44, CENTRAL 12
RUTLEDGE — Dawson Holt piled up 222 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in the Grizzlies’ Region 1-4A win.
Holt also hit Brody Grubb with a 54-yard touchdown pass. Grainger (5-3, 3-1) finished with 445 yards of offense.
Will Nottingham connected on 19 of 29 attempts for 177 yards, including a touchdown to Peyton Greene, for the Cougars (3-5, 1-3). Nottingham also kept the ball 15 times for 52 yards and a score.
Connor Wilson had six catches for 79 yards and Greene had four receptions for 39 yards. Greene also had 153 return yards, including a 78-yard punt return.
BOONE 59, COCKE COUNTY 0
GRAY — The Trailblazers built a 38-0 halftime lead in this Region 1-5A matchup and didn’t let up until the final whistle.
Brennan Blair rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns, Hagen Edwards scored on runs of 15 and 6 yards, and Jackson Jenkins hit Daniel Matherly for a 24-yard TD.
Brayden Blankenship added to the offensive onslaught with a 17-yard touchdown run, and Aiden Riner and Jackson Young also ran for scores. Ben Shrewsbury connected on a 23-yard field goal.
Boone’s defense limited Cocke County to 33 yards, including minus-5 rushing, on 27 plays.
ELIZABETHTON 44, GREENEVILLE 10
GREENEVILLE — Junior Bryson Rollins accounted for 374 yards of offense and five touchdowns — three TD runs and two scoring passes to Jake Roberts — in the top-ranked Cyclones’ rout of the No. 10 Greene Devils (5-3, 3-1 Region 1-4A) at Burley Stadium.
Rollins completed 15 of 22 passes for 230 yards and rushed 22 times for 144 yards.
The Cyclones (8-0, 4-0) extended their school-record winning streak to 23 games. They can clinch the region title with a win at Sullivan South on Thursday.
SOUTH GREENE 35, HAMPTON 31
GREENEVILLE — The Rebels used two huge late defensive stops and a last-minute touchdown to stay undefeated.
Junior quarterback Luke Myers scored the game-winner from 2 yards out with 28.8 seconds left to play for South Greene (9-0, 3-0 Region 1-2A). The Rebels’ defense stopped the Bulldogs (6-1, 3-1) on their final three drives — including a tackle of Hampton quarterback Conor Jones inbounds as time expired.
Myers was 12-for-21 through the air and rushed for 83 yards. Jones, a junior, ran for 194 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another score.
UNICOI COUNTY 42, WEST GREENE 21
MOSHEIM — Brock Thompson completed 18 of 23 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns for the Blue Devils.
Thompson also scored on a 1-yard sneak. He threw touchdown passes of 55 yards to Jordan Bridges and 44 yards to Evan Huff. Nehemiah Edwards added to the offense output with 114 rushing yards and a TD.
Caleb Pelaez rushed for a touchdown and scored on a 47-yard interception return.