JOHNSON CITY — The defending state champion Science Hill baseball team picked up where it left off.
The Hilltoppers, last year’s TSSAA Class 3A champs, opened their new season in Class 4A with a 10-3 thumping of visiting Bearden on Monday.
Cole Torbett gave up a double to the first Bulldogs batter he faced but settled down to allow three hits and one run over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out eight.
Reliever Caleb Rogers escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth when he got the corner of the plate for a strike and the final out. Rogers threw 1 2/3 innings in relief and Jake McAllister closed out the seventh.
Science Hill came up with 11 hits and was stellar in the field in winning its 15th straight game dating to last season. Torbett went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Jet Swartz had three hits, Clayton Ball drove in three runs and Jaxon Diamond got aboard three times, scored twice and had an RBI.
Bearden’s Brady Frederick gave up nine hits and seven runs over three-plus innings.
Volunteer 12, Chuckey-Doak 2
CHURCH HILL — Zach Justice drove in five runs, Conner Haynes gave up one earned run in a complete game and the Falcons subdued the Black Knights.
Ethan Smith went 2-for-4 and scored two runs, and Colby Lawson recorded two RBIs.
Riley Littleton coaxed four walks and scored three times, and Tucker McLain also got on base four times and scored twice for Volunteer.
Daniel Boone 6, Tennessee High 3
GRAY — Jake Davenport hit a two-run double to spark a five-run fourth inning for the Trailblazers.
Aiden Roller went 2-for-3. Brogan Jones had a double and scored a run.
On the mound, Jones struck out 11 and gave up three hits, two runs and one walk. Brayden Blankenship struck out four over the final two innings to earn the save.
Garrett Cross had two hits and drove in two runs and Evan Mutter had a solo home run for the Vikings.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 10, Sullivan East 0
BLUFF CITY — Savannah Jessee went 3-for-3, including a solo home run and a two-run double, to lead the Lady ’Blazers over the Lady Patriots.
Jessee drove in four runs overall, and Brylee Mesusan, Audrey Moorhouse and Kayleigh Quisenberry each had two hits.
Camryn Sarvis scored two runs for Boone, which piled up 12 hits.
Maggie Hillman and Suzie Chapman combined for a three-hitter over five innings. Lexie McDuffie suffered the loss for East.
Tennessee High 3, Abingdon 1
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Rylee Fields struck out 10 and gave up three hits and one walk to earn the victory.
Mac Newport and Kenzie Orfield drove in runs, while Kaylie Hughes had two hits.
Rye Cove 8, Lee High 1
NORTON — Freshman Mackenzie Hood had a sparkling debut for the Lady Eagles. She went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
In the circle, Hood struck out six, gave up one hit and walked none in 2 1/3 innings.
GIRLS SOCCER
Virginia High 3, Wise Central 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Maria Wilson netted a pair of goals and Adie Ratcliffe scored another in the Lady Bearcats victory.
Kaleigh Gutknecht was credited with an assist.