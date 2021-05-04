The Science Hill baseball team topped off its regular season by upending stubborn Sullivan East 4-2 on Tuesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Jaxon Diamond went 2-for-3 with a triple, Cole Torbett was good for two hits in four at-bats, and Jack Torbett extracted two RBIs from a first-inning sacrifice fly and third- inning double.
Four of the game’s half-dozen runs were driven home on sacrifice flies, the first by Dylan Bartley for a 1-0 Patriots edge. Parker Trippeer and Landon Smelser added back-to-back second-inning sac flies for the ’Toppers, who scored in each of the first three frames to go up 4-1.
Science Hill had nine hits and four walks, and all nine players in the starting lineup reached base.
“We had some good situational hitting again,” Hilltoppers coach Ryan Edwards said. “Smelser and Trippeer in the eight and nine holes had back-to-back sac flies. That was big for us. Yesterday, we had Owen Painter drove in a bases-clearing double from the 8-hole so we’re getting good production from everybody in the lineup.”
Spencer Powell, Dustin Eatmon and Cole Torbett pitched two innings apiece before Caleb McBride closed it out to get the save. Eatmon was credited with the win.
The hurlers combined to hold Sullivan East to five hits and one earned run.
BOYS SOCCER
D-B 1, Jefferson County 1
Charles Santana fed Grayson Hammond for a goal at the 49:20 mark, erasing a one-goal Jefferson County edge.
The two teams kept the ball out of the net the rest of the way, resulting in a non-conference stalemate in Dandridge.
The Patriots slipped a header past goalkeeper Aiden Townsend in the match’s sixth minute. On a light night for the D-B goalkeepers, Townsend recorded two saves and Ryan True none.
David Crockett 3 Tennessee High 1
The Pioneers earned their first-ever regular- season sweep of the Vikings.
Crockett got on the board first when Tennessee High was bitten by an own goal. The Pioneers took a 2-0 lead when Julian Ortiz finished off John Plaisted’s pass, and they salted it away when Plaisted scored on a penalty kick.
Alex Moore scored the Vikings’ goal on a penalty kick. Crockett keeper Jack Roney guessed correctly and got a hand on the ball but couldn’t keep it out of the net. Roney finished with 13 saves.
Science Hill 2, Boone 1
Isaiah Neal and Hayden Forrester punched in goals to help the Hilltoppers withstand upset-minded Daniel Boone.
Ben Schulz dished out a Science Hill assist.