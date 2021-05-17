Sullivan South’s baseball team will play on for at least four more days thanks to one giant swing of the bat by Isaac Haynie.
The leadoff hitter cranked a one-out homer to left field in the top of the seventh inning to lift the Rebels to a 6-5 victory over Greeneville on Monday in the Region 1-AA semifinals at City Park in Greeneville.
It was arguably the second-biggest victory in South coach Anthony Richardson’s long tenure, taking a backseat to the sectional win over Christian Academy of Knoxville in 2015.
“It’s right up there,” Richardson said. “I think the Elizabethton game the other day was big, too. We’ve not beaten Greeneville in a while. This was pretty special, too.”
South’s program will close at season’s end because of consolidation, but the elimination-game win over Greeneville means at least two more games: Wednesday’s 6 p.m. region final at Unicoi County — which advanced with a 13-3, five-inning win over Chuckey-Doak — and Friday’s sectional matchup against either Pigeon Forge or Gibbs with a berth in the state tournament at stake.
“We know it’s going to end eventually,” Richardson said. “I guess we’re living on borrowed time. We need to enjoy every minute we have a chance to play. Then we will deal with it when it does end. Right now we’re enjoying it, taking everything in and seeing how far we can go.”
South went up 3-0 in the second inning, but the Greene Devils answered with a four-run third to take the lead. The Rebels tied the game in the fourth, but Greeneville went back ahead in the sixth.
Drew Hoover went the distance for the Rebels, allowing six hits and five earned runs. He walked one and struck out nine. Hoover also led South with two hits.
Greeneville got two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs from Avery Collins.
Unicoi County 13, Chuckey-Doak 3, 5 innings
Sophomore catcher Valentin Batrez belted two home runs and drove in five for the Blue Devils (19-12).
His walk-off, two-run bomb in the bottom of the fifth sent Unicoi to its first regional title game in six years. Jordan Bridges and Lucas Slagle each had a pair of RBIs for the Blue Devils, who will host Sullivan South on Wednesday in the 6 p.m.
Science Hill 8, Sevier County 1
Hilltoppers left-hander Cole Torbett struck out 12, giving up just two hits and no walks in the Region 1-AAA semifinal win.
Torbett also had a big impact batting leadoff. He went 2-for-4, reached base all four times and scored twice. Conner Hyatt matched Torbett’s numbers as part of Science Hill’s 13-hit day.
Science Hill (28-9) advanced to Wednesday’s championship game at home against Seymour (32-2).
Seymour 7, Tennessee High 2
Derek McCarley allowed just two hits and no earned runs while striking out seven over 6 2/3 innings.
Elijah Gaylon had a homer and two RBIs for the Eagles (32-2), who ended the season for the Vikings (24-12).
Twin Springs 3, Castlewood 0
Chase Daugherty struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings, pitching the Titans to the Cumberland District win at home.
Daugherty, who worked his way around seven walks, limited the Blue Devils to five hits.
He and Tristan Counts each doubled and walked twice, and Counts and Alex Dockery drove in a run apiece.
John Battle 18, Lee 6
The Generals’ Brennon Ely went 2-for-2 and drove in a pair of runs in the losing cause. Bryce Moritz also had two hits and two RBIs and Luke Parsons scored twice in the Mountain 7 District game.
Bryson Almany had a grand slam and totaled five RBIs to lead the Trojans to the road win. Noah Sills and Ryan Mix each had three hits and scored three runs.
Harlan Independent 12, Thomas Walker 2
Cameron Grabeel and Noah Alsup drove in runs in the Pioneers’ road loss.
Caleb Yeary had a triple and scored and Aiden Grabeel doubled and scored.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 10, Morristown East 0
The Lady Trailblazers kept cranking out the long ball and rolled in the 1-AAA semifinals.
Two days after an eight-homer barrage, Boone knocked three more out of the park against the Lady Hurricanes.
Maci Masters, Emma Robinette and Kyleigh Bacon homered, and Masters added two doubles.
“Top to bottom we had really good at-bats,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “We had several two- out hits to drive in runs. Tournament time you have to move runners, get two- out hits and throw strikes.”
Masters finished with three hits, two RBIs and scored three runs.
Robinette had two hits and two RBIs, and Bacon drove in two. McKenna Dietz, Brylee Mesusan and Dannah Persinger had two hits each.
Maggie Hillman threw a five-hitter.
“Maggie threw strikes and our defense made several plays behind her,” Jenkins said. “We turned one double play and only walked one.”
Boone (32-11) will play Tennessee High in Wednesday’s championship.
Tennessee High 7, Jefferson County 2
The Lady Vikings pounded out 11 hits off Lady Patriots star pitcher Catelyn Riley.
Tori Ryan had two hits and four RBIs off the Mississippi signee. Rylee Fields added three hits and drove in two runs.
Fields was dominant in the circle, allowing just four hits and two runs while striking out 14.
Eastside 7, J.I. Burton 0
Liz Brace and Tinley Hamilton combined on a five-hit shutout for the Lady Spartans.
Brace fanned seven over the first five innings, giving up just three hits and two walks.
Taylor Perry went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer, Anna Whited was 3-for-3 and Hamilton added a pair of RBIs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union 2, Lee 1
Goals from Isabella Blagg and Kyndra Horner lifted the Lady Bears to the win.
Union goalkeeper Shelby Peace tallied seven saves.