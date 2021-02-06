KINGSPORT — Happy Valley sophomore James Murray hit a bucket in the final seconds of overtime, Sullivan South missed a shot at the buzzer and the Warriors earned their first Three Rivers Conference boys basketball win of the season and just their second overall with the 56-54 decision on Friday night.
“We were finally able to put together 32 minutes of solid basketball,” said Happy Valley coach Jeremy Maddox. “We hit some big shots when we needed and got stops when we had to. We played overtime with two starters fouled out, and James Murray made a great play off of Landon Babb’s screen. James finished at the rim with timing running out.”
Alex Lunceford led Happy Valley (2-16, 1-10) with 19 points. Blake Young had seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and Andrew Clawson also had 14 points.
Cooper Johnson and Ethan Bergeron had 13 points apiece to lead South. Jackson Dean totaled 11 points.
CHEROKEE 62, VOLUNTEER 53
CHURCH HILL — Carter Metz totaled 20 points and the Chiefs earned the Big 7 Conference win on the road.
Jason Sattler added 18 points for Cherokee (4-12, 3-8).
Evan Berry paced Volunteer (11-11, 4-8) with 16 points and Garrison Barrett added 15.
UNICOI COUNTY 73, JOHNSON COUNTY 45
ERWIN — Lucas Slagle dominated with 24 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils to the runaway Three Rivers win.
Robbie O’Dell and Bryson Peterson each added 15 points for Unicoi County (15-10, 7-4).
Zack Parsons had 12 points and Clayton Cross 10 for Johnson County.
NORTH GREENE 85, SULLIVAN NORTH 59
BAILEYTON — The Huskies rained down 13 3-pointers to overwhelm the Golden Raiders in a Watauga Valley Conference matchup.
It was a four-point game late in the third quarter before North Greene (24-3, 7-0) pulled away from Sullivan North (11-7, 2-5).
PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 78, HAMPTON PARK 56
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Andrew Lawrence turned it loose for 12 3-pointers and finished with 40 points in the Knights’ victory.
GIRLS
VOLUNTEER 30, CHEROKEE 27
CHURCH HILL — It was a down-to-the-wire finish in a low-scoring affair, and the Lady Falcons managed to escape with the Big 7 win.
Kendra Huff had eight points for Volunteer (12-13, 4-8) which stayed alive for fourth place in the Big 7.
Destiny Jarnigan led all scorers with nine points for Cherokee (6-10, 4-7).
HAPPY VALLEY 36, SULLIVAN SOUTH 35
KINGSPORT — Olivia Absher scored 13 points and Gabby Wood added 11, leading the Lady Warriors (10-7, 6-5 Three Rivers) to the tight win.
Chloe Nelson paced the Lady Rebels (9-10, 3-6) with 13 points.
UNICOI COUNTY 56 JOHNSON COUNTY 38
ERWIN — Caroline Podvin totaled 19 points, leading the Lady Blue Devils to the Three Rivers win.
Abigail Rush added 11 points for Unicoi County (12-11, 5-6).
Sadie Stout had a superb performance for the Lady Longhorns (4-13, 0-9), hitting five treys and finishing with 26 points.