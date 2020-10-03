ELIZABETHTON — Hampton opened October with a no-doubt 49-0 homecoming triumph over Sullivan North on Friday night.
Hampton (5-0, 2-0 Region 1-2A), ranked No. 8 in this week’s AP poll, struck on its third offensive play of the game when Conor Jones found a wide-open Morgan Lyons for a 64-yard touchdown.
Sullivan North (0-6, 0-3) went backward on its first drive before a fumble gave the Bulldogs the ball on the Golden Raiders’ 19. Hampton needed just one play to score again, this time on a Jones toss to Blake Peavy that put the Bulldogs up 14-0 just 2:17 into the game.
Before the first quarter was over, Aidan Vines had scored on a 23-yard run and Levi Lunsford had rumbled for a 45 yards to the end zone for a 28-0 Hampton lead.
Vines added a second-quarter TD and Jones hit Michael Harrison for a 23-yard score to send the teams into the break with the Bulldogs out front 42-0.
Ty McElyea capped scoring with a 3-yard rushing TD in the third.
Hampton totaled 418 rushing yards, led by Vines’ 82 and Lunsford’s 75, and had 551 yards for the game.
The Golden Raiders finished with 107 yards on 40 plays in the Bulldogs’ third shutout of the season.
Isaiah Pruitt was 4-of-8 passing for 24 yards for North. Zac Parker had a 39-yard run in the second half.
GREENEVILLE 77, SULLIVAN CENTRAL 0
GREENEVILLE — Mason Gudger scored two long touchdowns and Greeneville ran away from Sullivan Central in their Region 1-4A matchup.
Gudger had an 83-yard kickoff return on the game’s first play and added a 27-yard TD run.
Corbin Cannon rushed for two touchdowns for the Greene Devils (4-2, 2-0), who ran for eight overall and averaged more than 10 yards per carry.
Trey Mayes returned a fumble 96 yards for another Greeneville score.
Carter Sanders gained 25 yards on eight rushes for the Cougars (2-4, 0-2). Will Nottingham completed 9 of 19 passes for 53 yards and an interception and rushed for 20 yards.