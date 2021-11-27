HAMPTON — With a trip to the state championship game on the line, Hampton wasn’t about to be denied by Trousdale County.
Senior quarterback Conor Jones ran in a 3-yard touchdown with 49 seconds left and then scampered for the winning 2-point conversion, lifting the Bulldogs to a 22-20 win over the Yellow Jackets in Friday’s TSSAA Class 2A football semifinal game at J.C. Campbell Stadium.
Hampton overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit to secure its first-ever state finals berth. The Bulldogs (10-2) will meet Westview (13-1) — a 35-18 winner over Decatur Riverside — next Saturday at Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium.
Trailing 20-8, Hampton pulled within six points on Levi Lunsford’s 4-yard scoring plunge with just under seven minutes remaining. From there came a three-and-out by the Yellow Jackets (11-2), setting up the Bulldogs’ game-winning march.
“We weren’t going to be denied,” said Jones, who had 149 yards and two touchdowns on 26 rushes. “I told the guys to stand up and be strong. They stopped us a few times, but what matters is the next play. Put the past behind you and move on. That’s what we did tonight.”
Offensive lineman McKinley Kuhn was part of the group that paved the way for Jones’ last-minute heroics.
“There was no doubt we were going to score,” Kuhn said. “We just dug in there and we knew this was our time. They’ve waited for however long this school has been around, but we finally pulled through. When Chance came up with that interception, all I could think was, ‘We did it.’ If it wasn’t for the good Lord above … it’s Thanksgiving and we’re all thankful.”
South Pittsburg 30, Cloudland 22
ROAN MOUNTAIN — South Pittsburg twice came from behind to thwart the stubborn Highlanders in a 1A semifinal matchup.
Cloudland took a 14-0 halftime lead on two Caleb Sluder touchdown runs and broke a 14-14 tie when Seth Birchfield scored from 3 yards out in the third quarter.
The Pirates (11-2), however, owned the fourth quarter behind a pair of Richard Hunter TD throws: 35 yards to De’Andre Kelly and 40 yards to Racash Tipton. Hunter also passed for South Pitt’s first TD, a 28-yard connection with Reginald Hunter.
The Highlanders (12-2), who were bidding for their second trip to the state finals, got 180 rushing yards from Sluder. Birchfield accounted for 177 on the ground.
Cloudland held Class A Mr. Football finalist De’Andre Kelly to just 67 yards on the ground. Kelly also had 61 receiving yards.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Johnson County 72, KACHEA 44
MOUNTAIN CITY — Zack Parsons piled up 28 points, Conner Simcox yanked down 19 rebounds and Johnson County dumped KACHEA.
Preston Greer added 14 points for the Longhorns, who outscored the Wildcats 16-6 in the opening quarter. Up 39-25 at the half, Johnson County led 62-35 after a big strong third.
Simcox complemented his rebounding total with nine points.
Caleb Graham led KACHEA by pouring in 18 points, including five 3-pointers.