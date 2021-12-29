NASHVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett had too much firepower even for high-scoring Christ Presbyterian Academy in the opening round of the Next Level HoopFest.
The Indians outgunned CPA 108-99 in high school boys basketball action on Tuesday.
Malachi Hale pumped in 35 points and Jonavan Gillespie piled up another 26 to lead the Indians past the host team. The squads combined for 71 points in the final quarter.
It was the second game in a row that D-B cleared the century mark. This one came five days after a 104-46 blowout of Gate City at home.
Jack Browder contributed 21 points in Tuesday’s victory, Brady Stump scored 10 and McKinley Tincher added nine.
"With the pace of play, there was a lot of possessions in the game,” Tribe coach Chris Poore said. "We shared the ball well. When we share the ball and play fast, we’re able to put the ball in the hole and score a lot of points.
"To have three guys over 20 points in a game, it speaks that the ball is moving.”
The Indians, who led 49-40 at the half, got to the foul line for 41 free-throw attempts. They took advantage by making 34 of them.
"We got up 24-12 in the first quarter. They did a good job of pushing the ball and creating tempo,” Poore said. "They cut it to five in the third, but our guys weathered the storm. Gillespie got hot and we were able to put it away.
"You had two high-powered teams and a fun game to play.”
Jake Dykstra had 22 points to lead CPA, which made 15 shots from 3-point range. Evan Shiflet and Charlie Reynolds added 16 points apiece. The Lions had two others — Brenin Klyn with 13 and Ryan Vollero with 11 — in double figures.
Science Hill 56, Martin County 40
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Keynan Cutlip and Jamar Livingston combined for 34 points in the Hilltoppers' Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic win over the school from Kentucky.
Cutlip scored 18 and Livingston 16. Antonio Sydnor added 11 points.
Livingston and Michaeus Rowe hauled down eight rebounds each.
Brady Dingess, with 23, accounted for more than half the Cardinals' points.
Kings, Ohio 64, David Crockett 44
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Dawson Wagner had 20 points to lead the Pioneers in a loss to the Knights in the Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Tournament.
Gage Peterson added 12 for David Crockett, which struggled from the field, hitting just 20%.
Halls 76, Lee High 41
GATLINBURG — The Red Devils scorched the Generals in an afternoon game at the Smoky Mountain Classic.
Luke Simpson paced Halls with 19 points. Bennett Lane had 12 and Kaiden Stanton 10.
GIRLS
Hendersonville 52, Gate City 48
GATLINBURG — Lexi Ervin scored 15 points, Addie Gibson contributed 12 but the Lady Blue Devils came up a hair short against the Lady Commandos in the Smoky Mountain Classic.
Macey Mullins, Jayden Carrico and Makayla Bays all scored six points for last season’s VHSL Class 2 state finalist.
Hendersonville got a 10-point effort out of Cookie Morgan.
Union 48, Thomas Walker 47
EWING — The Lady Bears won a thriller that went down to the final possession.
Abby Slagle had 14 points in the Union win. Jordan Shuler finished with 10 and Isabella Blagg ended with eight.
Lakin Burke led the Lady Pioneers with 18 points. Patricia Bigge scored 14 and Tenley Jackson eight.
Central 79, Eastside 51
WISE — Emma McAmis poured in 29 points and the Lady Warriors connected on 11 shots behind the 3-point line in a big win over the Lady Spartans.
Abbie Jordan supplied a 16-point effort. Bayleigh Allison scored 13 and went 8-for-10 at the free-throw line. Jill Sturgill added nine points in the win.
Azzy Hammons was Eastside’s leading scorer with 21 points and Taylor Clay provided 13.
Ridgeview 47, St. Agnes, Tenn. 33
GATLINBURG — Brooklyn Frazier tallied 17 points and Hailey Sutherland had 16, their output matching the team total for the Memphis-based Stars.
Trailing by one early in the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack finished the game on a 15-0 run. They also held the Stars scoreless in the second quarter.
Ivy Gasaway led St. Agnes with 10 points.
Claiborne 50, J.I. Burton 42
TAZEWELL, Tenn. — Allie Jones totaled 23 points, Emma Myatt had 13 and the Lady Bulldogs hunkered down against the Lady Raiders.
Abigail Absher led J.I. Burton with 15 points and Kaylee Jenkins had eight.
Marion 67, John Battle 40
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Hurricanes steadily pulled away from the Lady Trojans behind Anna Hagy’s 18 points. Amber Kimberlin and Hayley Famms each added 12.
Hanna Joe McReynolds topped the scoring charts for Battle with 13 points, followed by Kara Kelley with 10.
Patrick Henry 40, Twin Springs 34
NICKELSVILLE — Chloe Gilmer scored 11 points for the Lady Titans, who fell to the visiting Lady Rebels.
Kaylee Keith netted nine and Preslie Larkins grabbed eight rebounds.
Bullitt East, Ky. 64, Sullivan East 42
GREENEVILLE — Ahead 35-33, the Lady Chargers ended the third quarter on a 15-0 run to defeat the Lady Patriots in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic.
Bullitt East lost 6-foot-6 senior Gracie Merkle to a knee injury early but still showed lots of firepower.
Emma Egan scored 17 for Bullitt East, and Logan Ortega and Anna Rodgers had 13 and 11, respectively.
Jenna Hare’s 11 points and Riley Nelson’s eight paced Sullivan East.
Daniel Boone 59, West Greene 32
GREENEVILLE — The Lady Trailblazers jumped out to a 25-5 lead after one quarter and rolled in the AJB Ladies Classic.
Josie Jenkins and Maci Masters each had 10 points in the victory, and Lillie Walters, Cassidy Richmond and Camryn Sarvis each came through with eight.
West Greene got eight points from Tayli Rader.
David Crockett 50, Wando, S.C. 43
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Kadence Fannon powered the Lady Pioneers with 17 points and 13 rebounds in the Carolina Invitational win. Freshman point guard Bella Ferguson had seven points and dished out seven assists.
Ava Curry scored 11 points and Emma Sanders had 10 for the Lady Warriors.