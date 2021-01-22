JOHNSON CITY — UNC Greensboro survived a furious East Tennessee State rally Friday night for a 56-53 victory in a Southern Conference women’s basketball game at Brooks Gym.
The Spartans (3-10, 1-3) went 6-for-6 from the foul line in the final 44 seconds to seal their first road victory of the season.
The Bucs (2-9, 0-4) have lost four games in a row and nine of their last 10.
Just when it appeared that UNCG was going to run away with the game, ETSU put on a full-court press that gave the Spartans fits. UNCG led by as many as 15 points but began to throw the ball away time after time and the Bucs began to come back.
A 12-0 run got the Bucs back in business and when Carly Hooks made a steal and a layup, ETSU was ahead 51-50 with 1:08 remaining.
Cece Crudup made four free throws for a 54-51 UNCG advantage and Jayla Johnson made two more with six seconds left.
ETSU had a chance to tie it, but Mykia Dowdell’s 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.
The Bucs forced 18 turnovers and turned them into 22 points. Hooks led ETSU with 12 points. Jasmine Sanders and E’Lease Stafford both had 10.
Pernilla Sorensen and Tori Powell had 12 points apiece to lead the Spartans.
UNCG seized a 27-20 halftime lead as ETSU went 3 for 18 on 3-pointers in the first two quarters.
The Spartans stretched the lead to 38-24 late in the third quarter and settled for a 42-30 advantage heading into the fourth.
The game featured the two teams with the lowest shooting percentage in the SoCon and ETSU shot 28% while the Spartans shot 40%.
The teams will meet again Sunday at 2 p.m. inside Brooks Gym.
MTSU 75, Western Kentucky 65
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Lady Raiders held the Lady Hilltoppers without a second-quarter field goal in picking up the Conference USA road win.
Anastasia Hayes totaled 25 points, eight assists and three steals to lead Middle Tennessee (8-4, 6-1). Hayes, the nation’s second-leading scorer, has scored at least 22 points in all 12 games this season and 16 in a row dating to last season.
Deja Cage added 12 points, freshman center Ksyusha Kozlova had eight points and eight rebounds, junior Rellah Boothe returned to score seven points and snag six rebounds in just eight minutes on the floor, and sophomore Courtney Whitson of Kingsport contributed six points and eight boards for the Lady Raiders.
Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky (3-8, 2-3) meet again Saturday at 7 p.m. at Diddle Arena.