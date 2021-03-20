MURFREESBORO — Greeneville outlasted Jackson South Side on Saturday to capture its first state championship in boys basketball.
Mr. Basketball finalist Jakobi Gillespie rebounded his own missed free throw then dribbled out the final seconds of the Greene Devils’ 47-46 victory in the TSSAA Class AA title game at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.
With 12 seconds remaining, Connor DeBusk hit a 3-pointer to give Greeneville (31-6) the lead. After South Side’s Brandon Maclin hit 1 of 2 free throws to trim Greeneville’s lead to one, Gillespie was fouled with a little more than three seconds left.
Reid Satterfield led the Greene Devils with 19 points, going 11-of-12 from the free-throw line.
Gillespie scored 17 points, hitting three 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds. He was named the tournament MVP.
Connor DeBusk joined teammates Satterfield and Gillespie on the all-tournament team.
SOFTBALL
East Tennessee Classic
JOHNSON CITY — After two days of rainouts, the East Tennessee Classic finally opened pool play at Winged Deer Park. Among the day’s highlights:
• In an 18-1 win over Sullivan South, David Crockett got four hits and three RBIs from Kennedy Broyles and Riley Hope had three hits and three RBIs.
• Sullivan South’s Kathleen Jamison homered and drove in three runs in a 4-of-5 showing in a 15-7 win over University High.
• David Crockett’s Alyssa Suits finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs in a 19-1 win over UH.
• Tennessee High’s Rylie Fields struck out 15 in a 6-5 win over Unicoi County. Grayson Phipps clubbed a home run in a 2-for-3, three-RBI effort for the Lady Vikings.
• Sullivan East’s Cayden Bawgus smacked a three-run home run in the seventh inning in a 4-2 victory over Grainger.
BASEBALL
Sullivan East 5, Chuckey-Doak 1
BLUFF CITY — Dylan Bartley hit a two-run, third-inning homer to help the Patriots earn the win.
Justice Dillard added two hits for Sullivan East, which got a superb effort from starting pitcher Tyson Mitchell. In five scoreless innings of work, Mitchell allowed three hits while striking out eight.
Sullivan North 7, Providence 4
KINGSPORT — In a scheduled three-pitcher split, Brayden Ketron threw three scoreless innings, Chandler Raleigh relieved and got the win, and Seth Davis earned the save.
Tristan Jobe had an RBI double and scored twice for North.
Mabry Runnels had two hits for Providence.
THS 6, University High 5
JOHNSON CITY — The Buccaneers loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh inning but managed only one run on a sacrifice fly and the Vikings (4-1) held on.
Five errors doomed University High (1-2), which got two hits apiece from Kaleb Meredith, Hank Stott and Jesse Greene. Stott totaled two doubles.