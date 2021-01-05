MOUNTAIN CITY — Expected to play a closely contested game, the boys basketball teams from Sullivan North and Johnson County did exactly that on Monday night.
C.J. Mardis pitched in 13 points, Isaiah Pruitt hit for 12 and the visiting Golden Raiders emerged with a 54-53 win over the Longhorns.
Bryson Vance chipped in nine points for North, which trailed 15-8 at the close of the opening quarter. The Golden Raiders picked up the pace from there and went to the half in a 21-21 tie.
North trailed by one after three quarters of play before pulling out the victory.
Jackson Earnhardt had 19 points for Johnson County, which got 16 from Clayton Cross.
Central 52, Johnson County 31
MOUNTAIN CITY — Delivering a solid 1-2 punch, Bre Yarber amassed 18 points and Emma Niebruegge 16 to power the Lady Cougars to the Three Rivers win.
Rachel Niebruegge also reached double digits for Sullivan Central, finishing with 10 points. Allison Lambert snagged seven rebounds and Jaelyn West grabbed six.
Yarber also came up with three steals and blocked three shots.
Emmy Miller’s 14-point effort spearheaded the Lady Longhorns, who were within seven, 23-16, at halftime. Sadie Stout added nine.
Abingdon 54, Union 46
BIG STONE GAP — Morgan Blevins tossed in 22 points, including 10 during a pivotal third quarter, in the Lady Falcons’ Mountain 7 District win.
Up 29-28 at halftime, the Lady Falcons (1-1, 1-0) outscored the Bears 18-9 in the third to assume command. Ella Seymore contributed 11 points.
Jordan Shuler sank five 3-pointers in a 21-point showing for the Lady Bears (1-3, 1-2). Abby Slagle added 10.