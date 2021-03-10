CLINCHPORT — Behind a highly productive showing by Ryleigh Gillenwater, Twin Springs defeated Rye Cove 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 26-24 on Tuesday night in a Cumberland District volleyball matchup.
Gillenwater stuffed the Lady Titans’ stat sheet with 25 assists, 21 digs, 18 service points, eight kills and five aces.
Chloe Lane added 17 digs and 11 kills, and Lexie Austin contributed 12 digs, eight kills and seven service points. Emma Dingus paced Twin Springs in kills, amassing 13.
Alyssa McCracken supplied 33 digs, Chloe Gilmer was next with 17 and Kaitlyn Wallace paired seven digs with five kills.
Eva Roach piled up 34 assists, 23 digs and seven service points to lead the Lady Eagles. Rileigh Parsons had 15 kills and three blocks, Madeline Love netted 13 kills and 12 service points, and Cassidy Roach generated 26 digs.
Makayla Harless packaged 15 digs with seven kills and six service points. Laken Sharpe accumulated 16 digs while Abby Lewis chipped in nine service points.
J.I. BURTON 3, CASTLEWOOD 1
CASTLEWOOD — Anneliese White was good for seven kills, five aces and two assists for Castlewood, which dropped a 25-13, 17-25, 25-16, 25-13 Cumberland decision.
Adrianna Salyer had 13 assists and two kills for the Lady Blue Devils, who also got five kills and three aces from Janakay Kiser. Layne Bush added three kills and two blocks.
EASTSIDE 3, THOMAS WALKER 1
EWING — Anna Whited compiled 25 kills, 11 digs and four aces, and Eastside dispatched Thomas Walker 26-14, 22-25, 25-15, 25-12 in Cumberland play.
Tinley Hamilton doled out 30 assists in addition to recording seven aces and three kills.
Alyssa Sensabaugh had 11 aces, and seven digs, Kacie Jones came up with 15 digs and Taylor Clay slammed eight kills for the Lady Spartans.
RIDGEVIEW 3, JOHN BATTLE 2
BRISTOL, Tenn. — In a tough five-setter, Ridgeview had the final say by claiming a 28-26, 25-23, 20-25, 13-25, 15-8 Mountain 7 District victory, the Lady Wolfpack’s first of the year.
Mackenzie Smith led Battle, totaling 30 assists, eight digs and five aces. Molly Little notched a 13-kill, six-dig performance and Logan Leonard had 10 kills plus three blocks.
The Lady Trojans’ Allison Smith logged 23 digs and Anna McKee added 17. McKee recorded three aces.