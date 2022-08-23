Roundup: Gillenwater-led Lady Titans outlast Tigers From staff reports Kevin Mays Author email Aug 23, 2022 Aug 23, 2022 Updated 34 sec ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONAKER — Ryleigh Gillenwater was playing a game of 21 on Monday, and the Twin Springs volleyball team came up the winner in its season- opening match at Honaker.Gillenwater cut loose for 21 kills and made good on 21 digs in the Lady Titans’ hard-fought 25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21 nondistrict victory over the Lady Tigers.Mary Pascual produced 31 digs, Abbie Taylor added 20 and Gracie Herron chipped in 13 for Twin Springs, which is back in action Tuesday at home against Lee High.John Battle 3, Rye Cove 0CLINCHPORT — The Lady Trojans used their balance to sweep the host Lady Eagles in a mutual season opener.Jacqueline Hill, Mackenzie Smith, Bella Shutters and Molly Little recorded six kills apiece in John Battle’s 25-12, 25-8, 25-12 nondistrict win.Smith also came up with 15 assists and Hill had 10.Allison Smith tallied nine digs and six service aces for Battle.Rye Cove got nine digs from Gracie Turner. The Lady Eagles visit Union on Tuesday. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Thomas Walker 3 Pineville 0EWING — Thomas Walker gave new coach Andrea Montgomery a win in her debut, a 25-20, 25-12, 25-13 decision against Pineville, Kentucky.Karlie Jones and Patricia Bigge had five kills each for the Lady Pioneers. Addison Lawson had 10 assists and Rylee Lawson finished with seven digs.Greeneville 3, Crockett 2JONESBOROUGH — Chloe Marsh recorded 13 kills, Lauren Bailey added 11 and the Lady Greene Devils got past the stubborn Lady Pioneers 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 15-25, 17-15.Brylee Tullock had 21 digs and nine kills for David Crockett. Brooklyn Dulaney contributed 16 assists.Providence 2, Cherokee 0ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Knights rode Addie Smith’s 10 digs, six kills, five assists and four aces to a 26-24, 25-15 victory over the host Lady Chiefs.Skylar Elswick had 10 assists and seven kills and Andrea Smith added six kills and four digs for Providence Academy, which also topped the Heritage Home Scholars 25-17, 27-25 during the evening.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dig Assist Sport Volleyball John Battle Season Opener Win Allison Smith Ace Kill Hunting Victory Ryleigh Gillenwater Kevin Mays Author email Follow Kevin Mays Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR