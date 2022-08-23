HONAKER — Ryleigh Gillenwater was playing a game of 21 on Monday, and the Twin Springs volleyball team came up the winner in its season- opening match at Honaker.

Gillenwater cut loose for 21 kills and made good on 21 digs in the Lady Titans’ hard-fought 25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21 nondistrict victory over the Lady Tigers.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos