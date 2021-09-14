CLINCHPORT — Emma Gibson paired 14 aces with 23 service points and Rye Cove dusted Hancock County 25-15, 25-15, 25-7 on Monday in an interstate volleyball matchup.
Rileigh Parsons tallied eight kills, Madeline Love totaled six and Laken Sharpe, Kaylee Lamb and Makayla Harless each contributed five for the Lady Eagles, who were aided by Eva Roach’s 25 assists.
Sharpe also accounted for 11 service points. Love and Harless had four apiece.
In the digs department, it was Abby Lewis with five and Roach producing four.
Twin Springs 3, Twin Valley 0
NICKELSVILLE — Ryleigh Gillenwater filled the Lady Titans’ stat sheet with 16 digs, 14 assists, eight kills, five service points and three aces, guiding the way to a 25-9, 25-23, 25-17 nondistrict win.
Chloe Gilmer contributed, too, knocking down 10 kills while supplying eight service points, seven digs and four aces.
Emma Dingus led the way with 11 kills and Amica Dooley doled out a team-best 18 assists. Kaylee Keith chimed in with a dozen assists.
Tennessee High 3, Unicoi County 2
ERWIN — Madison Blair had 15 kills and 11 digs to help boost the Lady Vikings to a 15-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-13, 15-12 comeback win in Three Rivers Conference play.
Sophie Meade and Marley Johns added 10 kills apiece for Tennessee High (11-2, 6-0). Madison Curtin handed out 24 assists, Eliza Rowe added 14 and Sydnee Pendland had 17 digs.
SOCCER
David Crockett 3, Volunteer 2
JONESBOROUGH — The Lady Falcons carried a 2-1 lead into intermission after getting goals from Sara Winegar and Taylor Castle.
Sydney Hamilton and Alyssa Chappell contributed huge defensive efforts.
Volunteer had decent success with Kristen Flack, Taylor Castle and Winegar working in tandem, but a lack of good runs or creative passes led to a scoreless second half and the Lady Pioneers pulled out the win at home.