GATE CITY — Eli McMurray led four Gate City players in double figures with 25 points in the Blue Devils’ 67-61 Mountain 7 District boys basketball victory over Abingdon on Friday night.
Gunner Garrett supplied 15 points, and Ryan Jessee and Ethan Dishner each scored 10.
The group effort was needed to turn back a monster effort by Falcons junior Dayton Osborne, who finished with 35 points and 13 rebounds. Haynes Carter came through with 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Abingdon.
Twenty-three turnovers by the Falcons, however, proved too much to overcome.
Union 92, Lee High 31
BEN HUR — Bradley Bunch scored 24 points for the defending VHSL Class 2 champions, who continued to roll in Mountain 7 action despite playing their seventh game in eight days.
Caiden Bartee contributed 14 points and Malachi Jenkins came through with a dozen. Noah Jordan added nine and Brayden Wharton had eight in the blowout victory.
Ridgeview 67, Wise Central 62
CLINTWOOD — The Wolfpack, behind the 20-point attack from Cannon Hill, had too much firepower in this Mountain 7 matchup. Chantz Robinette provided 12 points and Austin Mullins chipped in 11.
Their efforts offset a 27-point performance by Central’s Ethan Collins. Kaleb Lawson chimed in with eight for the Warriors.
J.I. Burton 58, Castlewood 43
NORTON — A fast start propelled the Raiders to the Cumberland District victory over the visiting Blue Devils.
Ahead 39-17 at the break, Burton maintained a big lead throughout the second half. Zac Campbell was the Raiders’ leading scorer with 14 points with Noa Godsey hot on his heels with 13. Clay Hart helped out with nine.
Caden Dishner put up 17 points for Castlewood and Brad McCoy added 10.
Eastside 56, Thomas Walker 47
COEBURN — Eli McCoy proved hard to stop with 28 points, 14 rebounds and four steals, powering the Spartans to the Cumberland win.
Jordan Gray contributed 14 points and four assists. Reece Mullins hauled in nine rebounds and Cole Mullins scored eight points.
Cameron Grabeel recorded 13 points for Thomas Walker, which got another nine from Larry Hart.
Science Hill 72, Port Charlotte 48
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Keynan Cutlip posted a near triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and the Hilltoppers pounded Pirates in the opening round of the Wally Keller Classic.
Jamar Livingston also posted big numbers for Science Hill with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Antonio Syndor scored 15 points and Daniel Nerren ended with eight.
Michaeus Rowe grabbed 10 rebounds, Dalvin Mathes dished out six assists and came up with three steals.
Alex Perry had 24 of the 48 points scored by Florida-based Port Charlotte.
GIRLS
Gate City 52, Abingdon 39
GATE CITY — Lexi Ervin scored 14 of her game-high 24 points in the final quarter and the Lady Blue Devils pulled away from the Lady Falcons to remain unbeaten in the Mountain 7.
Addie Gibson added 10 points and Macey Mullins had eight in the bird roast.
Ella Seymore led Abingdon with 15 points, followed by Sarah Williams with 10 and Cadence Waters with nine.
Union 59, Lee High 40
BEN HUR — The Lady Bears controlled the second half in their Mountain victory over the Lady Generals.
Abby Slagle had 19 points in the Union win, and Gracy McKinney added eight.
Chloe Calton was the leader for Lee with 14 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Madison Jessee finished with 12 points and Cassidy Hammonds chipped in nine.
Ridgeview 62, Wise Central 50
CLINTWOOD — Hailey Sutherland totaled 21 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Lady Wolfpack to the Mountain 7 victory against the Lady Warriors.
Caiti Hill had a 14-point effort, and Brooklyn Frazier had 10 points and five assists.
Emmah McAmis paced the Lady Warriors with 19 points. Jill Sturgill aided Wise Central’s cause with 10 points and Bailey Allison added eight.
Eastside 66, Thomas Walker 50
COEBURN — Azzy Hammons scored the first 14 points of the second half and the Lady Spartans beat the Lady Pioneers to grab sole possession of first place in the Cumberland District.
Hammons finished with a game-high 25 points and also had five steals.
Taylor Clay was a force with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Carter Powers scored 11 points and dished out five assists. Lexi Love ended with eight points.
Lakin Burke countered with 23 points for the Lady Pioneers and Patricia Bigge netted nine.
J.I. Burton 53, Castlewood 14
NORTON — The Lady Raiders outscored the Lady Devils 13-1 in the opening quarter on their way to a dominating Cumberland victory.
Taylor Phipps led the Burton offense with 17 points and Rehagan Sensabaugh tallied 14.
Montana Sutherland topped the Castlewood charts with 11 points, seven rebounds and six steals.