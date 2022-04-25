GREENEVILLE — Volunteer ace Addyson Fisher had an incredible game on Sunday, but the outcome wasn’t nearly as good.
The freshman hurler struck out 23 of the 30 batters she faced, but the Lady Falcons came up on the short end of a 1-0, 10-inning decision against Morristown West in the Tiny Day Classic softball tournament.
Fisher, who allowed just two hits and didn’t walk a batter, threw 91 of her 111 for strikes.
West got its run with help from the international tiebreaker rule, which places a runner on second base to start the 10th inning and beyond. A bunt single plated the runner.
Greeneville 7, Sullivan East 0
GREENEVILLE — Tournament host Greeneville shut out Sullivan East to close out Tiny Day Classic play.
The Lady Greene Devils outhit the Lady Patriots only 6-4, but four of those base knocks went for extra bases. Ansley Collins tripled, Kaley Bradley, Lydia Darnell and Kyla Jobe each rapped out a double, and each one of them drove in a run for Greeneville.
The Lady Patriots (10-18-1) had four hits, two by Cassie Littleford and one apiece by Lexie McDuffie and Tori Leonard. East also hurt its cause with three errors.
More from Tiny Day
GREENEVILLE — In other games Sunday, West Ridge clipped Carter 2-1, Morristown West edged David Crockett 8-7 and Unicoi County got past Unaka 4-1.