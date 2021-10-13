GATE CITY — Mountain 7 District foes Abingdon and Gate City met up at Legion Field for a rare Tuesday night high school football game, and an offensive shootout broke out.
In the end, the Falcons avoided the upset, wining 63-39, but the Blue Devils put up a massive fight — including scoring 27 points in the second quarter for a 27-21 halftime lead.
Abingdon (5-1, 3-0) survived thanks to a strong second-half push, erupting for 28 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.
Brady Edwards led the offensive attack for the Blue Devils (2-4, 0-2) with 101 yards and two rushing touchdowns, and Carson Jenkins accounted for three TDs.
Edwards was also a key player for Gate City on the defensive side of the ball.
Gate City hosts Lee High on Saturday at 7 p.m. for homecoming.
SOCCER
SCIENCE HILL 9, DANIEL BOONE 0
JOHNSON CITY — Taylor Jones and Megan Burleson scored four goals apiece for the top-seeded Lady Hilltoppers, who cruised into the finals of the District 1-AAA tournament.
Gabby Gracia had Science Hill’s other tally, and all its goals came via assist. Hannah Dawson, Sophia Youngman and Jada Baker recorded two apiece, and Morgan Mahoney, Elliott Riggs and Burleson each added an assist.
Lady Trailblazers defenders Kaylee Cox, Presley Gross and Mariyah Brodio stayed busy, and goalkeeper Abbie Williams came up with five saves.
Science Hill will host Dobyns-Bennett, a 1-0 winner over West Ridge in overtime, on Thursday at a time to be announced.
GREENEVILLE 11, VOLUNTEER 0
GREENEVILLE — The Lady Greene Devils showed why they’re the top seed in the District 1-AA tournament and advanced to face Elizabethton for the championship. Annemarie Konieczny, Delana DeBusk and Kiley Scott scored two goals apiece for Greeneville.
The Lady Cyclones reached the final by knocking off Tennessee High 2-1. Elizabethton tallied twice in the final 15 minutes of play.
VOLLEYBALL
WISE CENTRAL 3, UNION 1
BIG STONE GAP —Freshman Emmah McAmis was on fire in the Lady Warriors’ Mountain 7 road win.
McAmis recorded 28 kills, 21 digs and three blocks in Wise Central’s 25-19, 23-25, 25-23, 25-15 victory over the Lady Bears.
Senior Bayleigh Allison contributed 24 kills and 13 digs, and Emilee Mullins accounted for 47 assists and 14 digs. Kat Hopkins went high for five blocks and was on target to the tune of 16 service points for the Lady Warriors (14-6, 6-3).
Isabella Sturgill and Montana Stafford had 13 and 10 digs, respectively.
Isabella Blagg accounted for 23 kills and 14 digs and Brooke Bailey had 42 assists, four kills, 10 digs and two blocks for Union (10-10, 4-5). Gracie Gibson tallied 36 digs with an ace, Jordan Shuler had 10 kills, 19 digs, an ace and six blocks, and Gracy McKinney recorded six kills and 11 digs.
RYE COVE 3, CASTLEWOOD 0
CASTLEWOOD — The Lady Eagles breezed past the Lady Blue Devils 25-5, 25-23, 25-10 behind nine kills and an ace from Kaylee Lamb in the Cumberland District win.
Madeline Love had seven kills, and Eva Roach totaled 27 assists, 11 digs and 11 service points.
Abby Lewis recorded 14 digs and Elisabeth Rollins finished with seven digs for Rye Cove. Emma Gibson came through with 17 service points.
JOHN BATTLE 3, LEE HIGH 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Molly Little had a dozen kills and three blocks to lead the Lady Trojans to a 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 win over the Lady Generals.
Allison Smith had six aces to one service error, along with eight digs. Mackenzie Smith had a team-high 16 assists, along with six digs and five kills. Jacqueline Hill finished with 14 assists.
Cassidy Hammonds was a force at the net for Lee High with six blocks, and Emily Smith had 10 digs.