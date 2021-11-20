MOUNTAIN CITY — A nip-and-tuck affair throughout needed two overtimes before it could be settled.
Volunteer’s boys basketball team pulled out an 88-84 win over David Crockett on Saturday in the Johnson County Hall of Champions showcase.
Volunteer led 19-18 after one quarter and 33-30 at halftime before Crockett surged to a 53-47 lead after three quarters of play. The score was tied at 65 at the end of regulation and at 74 after the first OT.
Andrew Knittel paced the Falcons with 22 points, and Garrison Barrett and Jon Wes Lovelace came through with 20 apiece. Joltin Harrison contributed 13 and Bradin Minton netted nine.
Volunteer’s balance offset a 33-point effort from the Pioneers’ Dawson Wagner. Jacob Ayers tallied 13 points, Ethan Barnett finished with a dozen and Seth Britton scored 10.
Volunteer 72, Cherokee, N.C. 50
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Falcons rolled to the win over North Carolina’s Cherokee by placing four players in double figures.
Lovelace’s 18 points led the charge. Knittel totaled 16 points, Harrison had 15 and Barrett finished with 10.
West Ridge 75, Happy Valley 30
MOUNTAIN CITY — All 13 players scored for the Wolves in a rout of the Warriors.
Eight players scored at least six points, led by Cooper Johnson with eight. Ethan Bergeron and Parker Leming each scored seven.
James Murray’s eight points led Happy Valley.
West Ridge 80, Cloudland 39
MOUNTAIN CITY — Dawson Arnold and Wade Witcher each scored 14 points for the Wolves.
Leming contributed 11 points, Ty Barb totaled 10 and Jackson Dean scored nine.
Cloudland, down to five players with much of its team still in the football playoffs, was led by Noah Barnett and Donte Williams with 17 points apiece.
Sullivan East 73, Cocke County 43
BLUFF CITY — Dylan Bartley hit four shots from 3-point range in an 18-point performance for the Patriots.
Ashton Davison added 15 points, Braden Standbridge 13 and Hunter Brown’ nine. Sullivan East hit 12 shots behind the arc.
Brazen Stewart scored 18 to lead Cocke County.
Sullivan East 84, South Greene 60
BLUFF CITY — Bartley matched his earlier total with 18 points in the Patriots’ late win over the Rebels, canning five of Sullivan East’s 15 3-point shots.
Masun Tate was right behind him with 17 points and Standbridge hit double digits again with 14.
Lance Kelley paced South Greene with 13 points.
Daniel Boone 84, Alcoa 78
GRAY — Creed Musick scored 21 points, Luke Jenkins came close to a triple-double with 10 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds and the Trailblazers turned back the Tornadoes.
Landon Carrico had 17 points and Liam Strouth had 14 in the Boone victory. Luke Scott barely missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Morristown East 89, Boone 61
GARY — Micah Simpson fired up 32 points to lead the Hurricanes over the Trailblazers.
Kyle Cloninger had 10 points and seven assists in the win.
Musick led Daniel Boone with 19 points and six rebounds. Braydon Blankenship scored 13 points for the ’Blazers, who were plagued by 21 turnovers.
Science Hill 73, Unicoi County 58
JOHNSON CITY — Keynan Cutlip made 17 of 19 free throws in a 30-point performance that powered the Hilltoppers to a win in Hall of Champions action on their home court.
Jamar Livingston came through with 19 points and eight rebounds.
Grant Hensley was the Blue Devils’ leader with 20 points. Ty Johnson scored 17.
Science Hill 64, Stone Memorial 54
JOHNSON CITY — Jamar Livingston scored 30 points, hitting 10 of 10 shots from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line, in the Hilltoppers’ Hall of Champions opener. Cutlip contributed 17 points, six assists and six rebounds.
Cade Capps scored 23 to pace the Panthers.
GIRLS
Sullivan East 59, State Line Rush 40BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare pumped in 25 points for the Lady Patriots, who outscored State Line Rush 30-14 through the second and third quarters.
Aden Clark had 19 points and Rebekah Clark 16 for State Line.
Sullivan East 64, Unaka 62
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Patriots made a last-second defensive stand to hold off Unaka.
Jenna Hare led Sullivan East with 29 points. Riley Nelson had 12, including a key 3-point shot, and Olivia Ashbrook added eight.
Lyndie Ramsey had a game-high 30 points for Unaka. Macy Ensor scored 18 and Kiki Forney 11.
Crockett 69, Chuckey-Doak 22
JONESBOROUGH — The Lady Pioneers held the Knights to just three points in the first half on their way to an easy victory.
Emily Trivette’s 19 points led David Crockett. Nora Walters scored 14, Bella Ferguson 11 and Kadence Fannon 10.
Ferguson also dished out 11 assists, and Walters and Fannon each pulled down nine rebounds.
Unaka 68, State Line 50
BLUFF CITY — Lyndie Ramsey scored 17 points and Macy Ensor came through with 15 as the Lady Rangers rolled. Julie Simerly added nine to the cause.
Aden Clark and Rebekah Clark finished with 16 points apiece to lead State Line. Emily Vaughn added another dozen.