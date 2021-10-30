BLUFF CITY — Jared Counts and Dawson Dykes each surpassed 100 yards on the ground and Volunteer routed Sullivan East 35-13 in a Region 1-4A football game Friday night to clinch its first winning season in 14 years.
The Falcons (6-4) earned the No. 3 seed in the region. They’ll be making their first playoff appearance since 2007 next Friday. It will be the team’s sixth playoff berth ever.
Counts rushed for 120 yards on seven carries. His big play was a 74-yard touchdown run. Dykes rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
Heath Miller hauled in a pair of Garrison Barrett touchdown throws, scoring from 38 and 13 yards out. Miller finished with 55 yards on three receptions, and Cason Christian caught five balls for 37 yards.
Volunteer generated 369 yards of offense.
Drake Fisher threw two touchdown passes for East: a 6-yarder to Hunter Brown and a 47-yard effort to Brayden Ringley.
David Crockett 14, Richlands 7
JONESBOROUGH — David Crockett jumped out to an early two-touchdown lead and held on.
Quarterback Jake Fox hit Jordan Williams on a 34-yard pass play and followed up with an 18-yard pass to Brendan Reid before taking it in himself for a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
After Dom Hopper came up with a big sack in the second quarter to help set up good field position for Crockett, Reid followed with a 10-yard touchdown run a few plays later.
The Blue Tornado scored on a sneak by 6-foot-8 quarterback Gavin Cox right before the half ended, setting up a defensive struggle throughout the final two quarters.
Gabe Ferrell forced a fumble, giving the Pioneers early momentum in the third quarter. Isaiah Lang had a tackle for a loss, although the Pioneers missed a chance to go up two scores by fumbling inside the Richlands’ 20.
Fox topped 100 yards in rushing and Reid ran for the game-clinching first down.
Tennessee High 30, Cherokee 10
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Vikings won the head-to-head battle for Region 1-5A’s final playoff berth, rolling up a 30-0 lead behind three touchdowns from running back Levon Montgomery.
An interception on the first play from scrimmage set the tone for Tennessee High, which led 23-0 at halftime.
Bluefield 21, Ridgeview 19
CLINTWOOD — Despite having its troubles with Brandon Beavers, Bluefield kept Ridgeview off the scoreboard for three quarters en route to the nondistrict win.
Beavers caught 13 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, but the Wolfpack couldn’t dig their way out of a 14-point hole.
Behind Jacorian Green’s 28-yard scoring run and Ryker Brown hitting Jaeon Flack for a 27-yard TD, the team from West Virginia carried a 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ridgeview responded in the form of Cannon Hill’s 4-yard TD run and Ryan O’Quinn connecting with Beavers for a 30-yard score. The Wolfpack failed on both conversion tries.
Bluefield countered with a 12-yard TD run from Jamel Floyd, then Jackson Wills kicked his third extra point to make it a two- possession game, 21-12.
From there, Beavers caught an 11-yard O’Quinn touchdown toss. O’Quinn completed 27 of his 38 throws for 277 yards with the two TDs and one interception. Hill made six receptions for 65 yards.
Bluefield got 193 passing yards from Brown, who went 17-for-27. Flack had 74 yards on five catches and Green turned in a six-catch, 61-yard effort.
Central 28, Gate City 0
GATE CITY — Matthew Boggs rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Warriors over the Blue Devils in a Mountain 7 District game.
Tyson Tester put Wise Central on the scoreboard with a TD run less than 90 seconds into the game.
Boggs powered in from the right side for his first score in the second quarter and a 14-0 halftime lead. He found a seam and broke free on a 40-yard TD run in the third quarter to put the Warriors firmly in command.
Logan Mullins put the finishing touches on the victory with a fourth-quarter scoring run.
Honaker 34, Northwood 15
HONAKER — On a night Honaker’s Doug Hubbard was recognized as Southwest Virginia’s longest active coach at 39 years, Aidan Lowe scampered 15 times for 161 yards and four touchdowns.
Lowe, who scored on runs of 8, 15, 30 and 36 yards, also caught four passes for 47 yards. Skylar Miller’s 14 rushes equated to 68 yards and a TD, and Jax Horn turned nine carries into 52 yards.
Recording five solo tackles and four assists, the Tigers’ Lucas O’Quinn made 3½ stops for loss. Miller added five solo tackles and two assisted hits.
Honaker trailed 9-0 in the first half but put the game away with a 19-6 fourth quarter.
For Northwood, Sam Rhea had a 15-yard scoring run and 18-yard touchdown pass to Seth DeBusk.