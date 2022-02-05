CHURCH HILL — Volunteer captured at least a share of the Upper Lakes Conference boys basketball championship with a 67-46 victory over Tennessee High on Friday night at the Falcons’ Nest.
It’s Volunteer’s first league championship since 2003-04 season. The Falcons (18-9, 6-2), who have completed league play, hold a two-game lead over Unicoi County (12-14, 4-2) in the Upper Lakes standings.
“I’m excited for the community. Our fan support has been through the roof,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “I’m excited for the players. We’re excited to move forward.”
Joltin Harrison led four Volunteer players in double figures with 19 points. Andrew Knittel went for 15, Garrison Barrett put up 12 and Jon Wes Lovelace scored 10.
Volunteer led 37-31 at the break, but Tennessee High battled back to tie the game at 41 in the third quarter. The Falcons closed the quarter with 10 straight points and were on their way to the victory.
“From that point on, we really got after them,” Poe said. “We got a couple of steals in our press, hit a 3-point goal and it mushroomed from there.”
Brandon Dufore scored a game-high 22 points to lead Tennessee High.
Sullivan East 70, Virginia High 48
BLUFF CITY — Dylan Bartley poured in 31 points and the Patriots clobbered the visiting Bearcats.
Braden Standbridge produced 14 points and Masun Tate added nine.
Dante’ Worley had 18 points to lead Virginia High, and Elijah Green came through with 11.
Gibbs 65, Cherokee 47
ROGERSVILLE — The Eagles hit 13 shots behind the 3-point arc in the road win over the Chiefs.
Zack Turner made five of those treys to score a game-high 19 points for Gibbs. Bryson Palmer scored 14, and Braden Graves and Kamen Shown had 10 apiece.
The Chiefs, who trailed 30-25 at the half, got a team-high 12 points from Colton McClain. Brayden Leech scored 10 points, followed by Connor Mowell with nine and Joey Henley with eight.
Union 58, Abingdon 42
BIG STONE GAP — Caiden Bartee, Noah Jordan and Malachi Jenkins made sure the Bears’ perfect Mountain 7 season didn’t go off the rails when the reigning VHSL Class 2 player of the year got into foul trouble.
Bartee put up 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Jordan also had 13 points and Jenkins scored 11 for Union (14-4, 9-0).
Saddled with foul trouble, Bradley Bunch didn’t see as much time on the court as he’s used to but still finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Bunch is averaging 26.4 points a game after Friday.
Haynes Carter had a game-high 23 points with eight boards and three steals and Dayton Osborne had 11 points and seven boards for Abingdon (11-7, 6-3), which shot just 13-for-45 from the field. Union made of 20 of 49 from the field.
Gate City 59, John Battle 47
BRISTOL, Va. — The Blue Devils raced out to a 37-14 halftime lead and cruised to the Mountain 7 win over the Trojans.
Ryan Jessee racked up 20 points for Gate City, which had pushed its lead to 53-26 at the end of three quarters. Ryland Mullins dropped a dozen points, and Ethan Dishner and Carson Jenkins each scored eight.
Nathan Spurling paced John Battle with 14 points and Jon Blankenship finished with eight.
Lee High 66, Wise Central 58
BEN HUR — The Generals vanquished the Warriors thanks in large part to 24 points from Brayden Hammonds and 21 from Caleb Leonard. Brynnen Pendergraft contributed 16 in the Mountain 7 win.
Ethan Collins recorded a game-high 28 points for Central, and Casey Dotson added 11.
Eastside 65, Castlewood 47
CASTLEWOOD — Jordan Gray scored 17 points to help the Spartans keep their toes in the Cumberland District race.
Eli McCoy scored 13 over the final three quarters and Ean Bright added 12 for Eastside (11-9, 5-3).
Brad McCoy and Caden Dishman scored 14 points each to lead the Blue Devils.
Rye Cove 58, Thomas Walker 49
EWING — The Eagles’ Ethan Chavez continued to be a force with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
Zach Baker and Matthew Rhoton each supplied 10 points and Andrew Jessee dished out six assists for Rye Cove.
Nick Kimberlin had 19 points to lead Thomas Walker, which attempted only five free throws. Zack Kidwell added 10 points and Larry Hart eight.
GIRLS
Volunteer 60, Tennessee High 24
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Falcons were in lockdown mode, holding the Lady Vikings to just nine second-half points.
Jacie Begley had the hot hand offensively, hitting five 3-pointers and scoring 18 points. Danielle Sizemore added three 3-pointers and scored 11, and Naomi Strickland finished with 10.
Kendall Cross was most productive for Tennessee High with 16 points.
Sullivan East 78, Virginia High 44
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare recorded 31 points in the Lady Patriots’ interstate rout.
Riley Nelson and Hayley Grubb, honored in a Senior Night ceremony along with Abby McCarter, added 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Maria Wilson scored 22 points for Virginia High.
Cherokee 51, Gibbs 37
ROGERSVILLE — Bella Markham scored 13 points to help the Lady Chiefs take care of business against the Lady Eagles.
Emma Houck followed with 11 points and Kasey Gilliam scored eight in the win.
Brenna Taylor had 12 points and Dakota Large 10 for Gibbs.
Union 57, Abingdon 48
BIG STONE GAP — The Lady Bears’ free-throw shooting made the difference in this Mountain 7 matchup. Union (10-7, 3-5) went 26-for-35 from the line and Abingdon (7-11, 1-7) was only 6-for-22.
Abby Slagle also had a big hand in the outcome, firing up 20 points to lead the home team. Brooke Bailey added 13 for the Lady Bears.
Sarah Williams scored 17 and Ella Seymore 13 for the Lady Falcons.
Gate City 30, John Battle 20
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Devils outscored the Lady Trojans 13-3 over the final quarter for the Mountain 7 win.
Makayla Bays had six of her team-best 10 points in the fourth quarter, and Aydson Gibson had seven.
Kara Kelley scored 10 for John Battle.
Wise Central 77, Lee High 23
BEN HUR — The Lady Warriors’ Emmah McAmis proved to be unstoppable, finishing with 29 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
Jill Sturgill contributed 15 points and five steals for Central, which led 51-14 at the half. Isabella Sturgill accounted for 12 points and four assists.
Cassidy Hammonds and Madison Jessee each scored six to lead Lee High.
Eastside 63, Castlewood 31
CASTLEWOOD — Carter Powers piled up 21 points, five steals and four assists, and Azzy Hammons matched her totals in points and steals for the Lady Spartans (14-7, 8-0 Cumberland).
Taylor Clay added 10 points for Eastside.
Montana Sutherland paced Castlewood with 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Bailee Varney scored 10 points and Madison Sutherland grabbed eight rebounds.
Thomas Walker 68, Rye Cove 39
EWING —Lakin Burke filled the stat sheet with 26 points, seven rebounds, six assists, five blocks and four steals to lead the Lady Pioneers to the Cumberland win. Patricia Bigge played her part with 18 points and nine rebounds.
Autumn Collingsworth scored 14 points, Tenley Jackson added 10 and Eden Muncy dished out six assists for Thomas Walker.
Kaylee Lamb scored 19 of Rye Cove’s 39 points.