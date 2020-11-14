Elizabethton Cade Russell Parker Hughes

Elizabethton’s Cade Russell (5) gets the lead block for Parker Hughes (7) during the Cyclones’ Class 4A playoff win over East Hamilton on Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton.

 Douglas Fritz

ELIZABETHTON — Senior Parker Hughes scored on a 94-yard run and a 79-yard reception in the first half, and Elizabethton manhandled East Hamilton 35-7 on Friday night in the second round of the TSSAA Class 4A football playoffs.

The Cyclones (12-0) earned another matchup with Greeneville, which pulled out a 28-24 win over Anderson County. Elizabethton will host the Greene Devils (9-3) next Friday night in a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinals.

The Cyclones topped the Greene Devils 44-10 during the regular season.

Hughes totaled 149 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries in addition to his only reception of the game, the 79-yarder for a score.

Cade Russell, taking over as the Cyclones’ lead back with Nate Stephens sidelined because of a coronavirus quarantine, carried the ball 27 times for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Elizabethton quarterback Bryson Rollins, a Mr. Football semifinalist along with Hughes, passed for 81 yards and the long TD to Hughes and rushed for 59 yards, including a 10-yard score.

The Cyclones held East Hamilton (8-4) to 4 yards rushing on 14 carries, but quarterback Haynes Eller threw the ball all over the field. Haynes completed 30 of 52 attempts for 305 yards and scored on a 2-yard run for East Hamilton’s fourth-quarter score.

MEIGS COUNTY 49, HAMPTON 34

DECATUR — Stellar play by Meigs County quarterback Logan Carroll and a couple of late turnovers helped bring an end to the Bulldogs’ season in Round 2 of the 2A playoffs.

Carroll, a junior, piled up 213 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and finished 8-of-11 passing for 134 yards and another score for the Tigers (12-0).

Mr. Football semifinalist Will Meadows finished with 17 touches for 137 yards and four touchdowns for Meigs County.

Conor Jones was 8-of-18 passing for 153 yards, a TD and an interception for Hampton. Jones also kept the ball 17 times for 43 yards and a score.

Aidan Vines ran for 52 yards and had a 53-yard TD pass to Johnathan Greenwell for the Bulldogs (10-2).

OLIVER SPRINGS 24, CLOUDLAND 20

ROAN MOUNTAIN — For the second straight year, Oliver Springs ended the Highlanders’ season in the Class 1A playoffs.

Chase Shell hit Caleb Sluder for a 19-yard touchdown and scored on a 2-yard run in the first half for Cloudland (7-5).

Oliver Springs forged ahead in the second quarter on a 40-yard touchdown run by Brandon Nation. A successful 2-point conversion staked the visitors to a 22-14 lead.

Seth Birchfield’s 40-yard TD run brought Cloudland back within two, 22-20, but the Bobcats forced a safety and came away with the win.