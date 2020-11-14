ELIZABETHTON — Senior Parker Hughes scored on a 94-yard run and a 79-yard reception in the first half, and Elizabethton manhandled East Hamilton 35-7 on Friday night in the second round of the TSSAA Class 4A football playoffs.
The Cyclones (12-0) earned another matchup with Greeneville, which pulled out a 28-24 win over Anderson County. Elizabethton will host the Greene Devils (9-3) next Friday night in a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinals.
The Cyclones topped the Greene Devils 44-10 during the regular season.
Hughes totaled 149 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries in addition to his only reception of the game, the 79-yarder for a score.
Cade Russell, taking over as the Cyclones’ lead back with Nate Stephens sidelined because of a coronavirus quarantine, carried the ball 27 times for 184 yards and a touchdown.
Elizabethton quarterback Bryson Rollins, a Mr. Football semifinalist along with Hughes, passed for 81 yards and the long TD to Hughes and rushed for 59 yards, including a 10-yard score.
The Cyclones held East Hamilton (8-4) to 4 yards rushing on 14 carries, but quarterback Haynes Eller threw the ball all over the field. Haynes completed 30 of 52 attempts for 305 yards and scored on a 2-yard run for East Hamilton’s fourth-quarter score.
MEIGS COUNTY 49, HAMPTON 34
DECATUR — Stellar play by Meigs County quarterback Logan Carroll and a couple of late turnovers helped bring an end to the Bulldogs’ season in Round 2 of the 2A playoffs.
Carroll, a junior, piled up 213 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and finished 8-of-11 passing for 134 yards and another score for the Tigers (12-0).
Mr. Football semifinalist Will Meadows finished with 17 touches for 137 yards and four touchdowns for Meigs County.
Conor Jones was 8-of-18 passing for 153 yards, a TD and an interception for Hampton. Jones also kept the ball 17 times for 43 yards and a score.
Aidan Vines ran for 52 yards and had a 53-yard TD pass to Johnathan Greenwell for the Bulldogs (10-2).
OLIVER SPRINGS 24, CLOUDLAND 20
ROAN MOUNTAIN — For the second straight year, Oliver Springs ended the Highlanders’ season in the Class 1A playoffs.
Chase Shell hit Caleb Sluder for a 19-yard touchdown and scored on a 2-yard run in the first half for Cloudland (7-5).
Oliver Springs forged ahead in the second quarter on a 40-yard touchdown run by Brandon Nation. A successful 2-point conversion staked the visitors to a 22-14 lead.
Seth Birchfield’s 40-yard TD run brought Cloudland back within two, 22-20, but the Bobcats forced a safety and came away with the win.