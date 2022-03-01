GREENEVILLE — Guard Lina Lyon took over in the second half to lead Elizabethton to a 51-42 win over Grainger on Monday in the Region 1-3A girls basketball semifinals at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
The Lady Cyclones (23-6) advanced to face tournament host Greeneville (26-7) on Wednesday in the championship. The Lady Greene Devils edged Cocke County 73-69 on Monday.
Both finalists advanced to the sectional round.
Lyon’s play helped offset the absence of Katie Lee, the Lady Cyclones’ top defensive player.
Grainger’s senior guards, Audrey Stratton and Syndie Hayes, managed only seven points between them. Alia Maloney scored 18 points and Maddie Hurst had 15 for the Lady Grizzlies.
Renna Lane and Marlee Mathena each scored 11 points for Elizabethton.
Greeneville 73, Cocke County 69
GREENEVILLE — Lauren Bailey scored on a putback with 15 seconds left to complete the Lady Greene Devils’ comeback from a double-digit deficit.
Bailey had a game-clinching steal and hit a pair of free throws 11 seconds later. She finished with 30 points.
Chloe Marsh added 14 points in the win.
Cocke County (26-8) opened the game on a 12-3 run and led 36-28 at halftime. Gracie Gregg led the Lady Red with 23 points, Paige Niethammer scored 14 and Camryn Halcomb had 13.
North Greene 54, Unaka 36
GRAY — The Lady Huskies used a 13-2 run to pull away from a 34-34 third-quarter tie and reach the Region 1-1A title game.
North Greene will meet Cloudland on Wednesday at 7 p.m. back at Boone’s Snyder Gymnasium at 7 p.m. Both finalists clinched a berth in Saturday’s sectional round.
Brooklyn Anderson led the Lady Huskies (23-12) with 14 points and Shelby Davenport scored 13.
The Lady Rangers (24-9) got back into the game by hitting five consecutive 3-pointers. Lyndie Ramsey finished with 13 points to lead Unaka.
Cloudland 59, Hampton 52
GRAY — Sophomore Saharra McKinney, despite a dislocated middle finger, fired in a game-high 20 points for the Lady Highlanders.
Ella Benfield added 15 for Cloudland (20-8).
Madison McClain hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Hampton (19-16).